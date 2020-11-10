CONWAY — After 31 years of steady leadership, Dot Seybold is moving on from Settlers Green to a new post as part-time executive director of the Ham Charitable Foundation, starting Dec. 31.
Originally hired in 1989 as the company’s marketing director, she has served as general manager since the early 1990s.
Seybold, a native of Hannibal, Mo., worked as a buyer for the Jack Frost Ski Shop in Jackson from 1978-86 and at Anne Klein from 1986-88 before taking the marketing post at Settlers Green. In fact, she told the Sun earlier this year that the one phone call that changed her life was in 1988, when "Dave Van Note called to see if I would be interested in sending a resume to the Settlers organization."
Her successor as general manager has been hired, but his name has not yet been released. That announcement should come within the next few weeks, Seybold said.
“We’re all very excited here at Settlers Green about having a new person. I have already introduced him to staff and shown him around. I think he will be a great community fit,” Seybold said Monday, adding that the new GM was hired after a nationwide search.
Under brother-and-sister ownership team of Robert Barsamian and Lisa Green of OVP Management Inc. of Newton, Mass., the retail shopping complex has grown over the years to comprise more than 80 name brand outlet stores.
The Settlers brand now includes not only Settlers Green but also Settlers Crossing, Settlers Corner and most recently, the 10-store Settlers Streetside complex, built at a cost of $15 million.
In a a joint statement released this week, Green and Barsamian said: “Dot has had her hand and voice in every aspect of Settlers Green since 1989. We have loved and navigated each twist and turn together on this amazing journey. Although she will be retiring this year, she will be a friend forever."
Seybold and her staff have launched many successful marketing promotions over the years, most notably the “Bring a Friend” shopping weekend to kick off the holiday shopping season. This year’s, being held Nov. 6-15 includes a dedicated push for safety — a hallmark of Seybold’s direction over the past eight months since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am very happy to see customers coming back — our shopkeepers have worked very hard to take steps to ensure everyone’s safety. We are all going to have to live with this awhile,” said Seybold this week.
“The fact that we are an outside shopping center has been a real plus for us. I remember coming here last spring during the shutdown, and I would see people walking their dogs and riding bikes, and I remember thinking how nice it was that people saw us as a nice safe place to be. That has continued.”
She said Settlers' goal has always been to be more than just a shopping destination.
Working with Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Janice Crawford and staff, Seybold has tried to complement the valley's marketing efforts to draw visitors.
She is pleased to have brought local entrepreneurs into the Settlers mix.
"I am most proud of working with local businesses such as the Met Coffeehouse and Art Gallery, White Mountain Cupcakery, North Conway Olive Oil and, of course, Ben Williams and the phenomenal Black Cap Grille and Barley & Salt restaurants,” Seybold said.
“We knew there was a place for entrepreneurs at Settlers Green, and it has been gratifying to watch them succeed,” she said.
From the 1990 “Up & Running” 10K Race to the 2015 Conway 250th celebration, the release of the "Happy" video and the continuing “Bring a Friend” event in November, Seybold has been the creative force in developing events and promotions that have brought attention — and people — to the entire valley.
In 2016, Seybold worked with regional artists to bring significant pieces of art to the shopping center to help celebrate the grand opening of the Streetside development. Over $100,000 in sculptures and wall murals were installed, and the effort continued into 2019.
The art, along with Settlers eateries, relaxing seating areas and meticulously maintained grounds, has been well-received.
In 2017, Seybold was awarded the Robert Morrell award by the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council for her work with non-profits and leadership in the business community. In 1994, she was named Woman of the Year by the MWV Business & Professional Women and last year was recognized as one of the top 200 business leaders in the state by New Hampshire Business Review.
She has served as president of the Starting Point Services for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault and most recently as president of Vaughan Community Services during their successful capital campaign to raise $1.3 million to upgrade and rebuild the Vaughan Learning Center and food pantry.
OVP Management has supported her work with the non-profits and since 1989 has contributed over $1 million to organizations that benefit the valley.
“No large development such as Settlers Green and Settlers Crossing can happen without the help and assistance of the local and regional community. I believe our collaborations with town officials have resulted in beautiful buildings and well-planned developments that have added so much to our community,” noted Seybold.
She added that while she is leaving Settlers, she will still be around. And she believes she is leaving a great group to carry on the work.
“OVP Management has the best team of people in place. Julie George has been my right hand and has led the financial offices for nearly 32 years,” Seybold said.
The team also includes Laura Lemieux, who took over the duties of marketing director several years ago and has served during a new era of digital and social advertising and promotion. In 2017, Keith Wehmeyer was hired to manage the facilities and oversee new construction. Recently, the company added Susan Osborne to the financial offices to assist George.
Seybold has been planning for her retirement for several years and recently took on the part-time position of executive director for the Kendal C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation with offices in North Conway.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with non-profit groups in the valley and in Bridgton, Maine," she said. "It is satisfying work that will keep me involved in a community I care about.”
Seybold has lived in the North Conway area for nearly 45 years. She and her husband Russ sold the Conway Scenic Railroad two years ago in anticipation of retirement and have built their dream home in Jackson.
Their blended family includes grown children Tricia Seybold Harr and husband R.J.; Paul Seybold; Andrew Walter and wife Sarah Callicutt Walter; Evan Walter; and three grandchildren, Joelle and Wyatt Walter, and Evan Harr.
Seybold said that she and Russ spend family time at their vacation home in Maine and look forward to traveling again when the pandemic has ended.
