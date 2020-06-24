CONWAY — Selectmen have authorized town staff to come up with a permit for allowing outdoor retail sales similar to the permit they created for outdoor seating at local restaurants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The manager of the local outlet mall had requested authorization for this.
In May, selectmen voted to come up with an outdoor dining permit in response to Gov. Chris Sununu’s reopening plan, which allowed restaurants to offer seating outside.
Retailers and golf courses were among the first businesses to open on May 11 after the governor in March shutt virtually all commerce that was deemed non-essential. Restaurants were able to reopen with outdoor dining on May 15 and indoor dining was OK’d on June 15.
On Tuesday, Dot Seybold, general manager of Settlers Green, asked for selectmen to come up with the outdoor retail permits for stores at the sprawling outlet mall in North Conway.
In a memo she gave to selectmen, Seybold said retailers are “struggling” to get their employees, particularly their senior workers, back to work due to the pandemic.
“With so many in our community unwilling to even wear a mask (a whole other issue), the need to keep store personnel safe by sharply limiting the number of customers inside is critical,” said Seybold, while adding that would limit sales.
“We are supporting our tenants in whatever way we can and seek permission from the town of Conway to allow stores to have outside sales areas and tents throughout the coming summer and fall.”
She said stores are “loaded with merchandise” but lack the space to hold their wares. She also said the parking lot is rarely full.
Seybold appeared at the selectmen’s meeting by video conference and reiterated the points she made in the letter. She said some tenants were basically looking for 15-by-15-foot tents. She didn’t know how many stores would take advantage of having outdoor retail if it were offered.
“I think we should see how it goes,” said Seybold.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the selectmen shouldn’t limit the permit authorizing outdoor retail to just Settlers’ tenants.
Selectman John Colbath made a motion that tenting for retail stores could be approved on a permit basis with the criteria for the permit to be developed by Holmes and the permits made available through Parks and Recreation. The motion was unanimously approved.
Recreation Director John Eastman said the form could be made available on the recreation department’s site.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey had a concern about people dropping off applications to the Rec Center at Conway Middle School because she wanted to minimize campers’ exposure to the public.
Holmes suggested the permit applications could be left at the Town Hall’s drop box.
The permit application should be posted to conwaynh.myrec.com today. Selectmen meet again July 7.
