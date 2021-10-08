CONWAY — Three more candidates have filed for the open seat on the Conway School Board, adding to the four who came forward earlier this week to fill the seat vacated by Courtney Burke, who is moving away from Conway.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Thursday the three new candidates are Michael Callis, Lichen Rancourt and Jonathan MacMillan.
They join a field that includes former Bill Aughton, Barbara Lyons, Matt Stearns and Steven Steiner.
When Burke announced Sept. 27 she and her family were moving to Maine, she’d served just four months of her three-year term. The board will appoint someone to fill her seat through the April town elections. Then the town will vote to elect someone to fill out the remaining two years of the term.
Two other seats will be on the ballot. Ryan Wallace won election last April to a fill out the rest of Cheri Sullivan’s term after she moved from Conway. That seat will open up and chair Joe Lentini’s term is also scheduled to expire.
“We have had interest from an eighth candidate today but we are in the process of determining whether that candidate is a resident of Conway,” said Richard on Friday.
The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday (moved from Monday due to Columbus Day) at 6:30 p.m. in Seidenstucker Gym at Kennett Middle School.
Richard said the board will interview the candidates and then vote to fill the seat. The new member will be seated with the board but won’t be able to vote on items being sworn in by the school moderator.
At the board’s Oct. 4 meeting, school board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Randy Davison, chair Joe Lentini, Joe Mosca, Ryan Wallace and Jess Whitelaw accepted Burke’s resignation “with regret.” Less than 20 minutes later, under public comments, Steiner offered to serve on the board.
BILL AUGHTON
Lifelong wilderness medicine and climbing instructor and manager of educational programs, Bill Aughton (a self-described very active 80)says as a past board member, he has familiarity with the board and the issues it faces.
“I know how the board functions, as I have done it,” said Aughton.
He said if chosen by the board, he would not run for election come April.
One issue the board has been grappling with are lengthy public comments, mainly about wearing masks in school due to the COVID pandemic.
Regarding public comment, Aughton said the National School Boards Association “says a board may place reasonable restrictions as to the time limit and manner for speech during public comment.”
“It’s a difficult question ... I would confer with the rest of the board,” he said.
As for masks at school, he said that is based on medical data. “It’s based on national statistics and deaths and after all it’s to stop kids from dying.”
MICHAEL CALLIS
Michael Callis, 68, said if chosen by the board to fill Burke’s vacancy he would want to run again come April to fill out the rest of her term.
A graduate of Manchester Central High who then attended Franconia College and the University of New Hampshire, he does not have a degree but has been a lecturer on the 19th century White Mountain School of Art painter Godfrey Frankenstein.
Known for his political runs for office and his frequent letters to the editor of this newspaper, Callis often takes a world view on political matters.
“Recently the president of Johns Hopkins expressed concern that universities need to teach civics because it is lacking in high schools. As a proponent of volunteerism and frequent candidate for political office, I will promote public service,” said Callis, a stone mason by trade.
BARBARA LYONS
Barbara Lyons, 51, and husband, contractor Mike Lyons, are the parents of three children: Phoebe, 19 (Kennett High School Class of 2020, now a sophomore at Rutgers University); Vanessa, 17, a senior at Kennett; and Mikey, 14, an eighth-grader at Kennett Middle School.
Her sister’s family formerly owned and operated the Glen Junction Family Restaurant.
Lyons and her husband are both originally from New Jersey, where she worked as a liaison between doctors and clients in mental health administration.
She said working in often chaotic situations has enabled her to multi-task and be a good listener, qualities she feels would serve her well if she is selected for the board.
“The biggest challenge facing the board is first and foremost to prioritize students’ academic successes as safely as possible and to have them learn face to face,” Lyons said.
“Funding the schools and undertaking repairs while also being fiscally important would be key,” she said.
While doing remote learning during the pandemic, she said her children “adapted quickly and learned.”
She added: “I firmly believe it is important to listen before you respond; truth and integrity matter, and we can build partnerships between people.”
As for whether she would seek the seat come April, she said, “Ask me in two months: every job has some training involved.”
JONATHAN MACMILLAN
A 2004 KHS grad and a 2008 graduate of St. Lawrence University, Jonathan MacMillan, 35, is the son of former Kennett High principal Paul MacMillan and former Conway teacher and past Conway school Board member Jill MacMillan.
He and wife Ryann, a fellow Kennett alum, have two daughters, Harper, 2, and Elliott, four months. For the past nine years he has been a product manager at Rapid Insight Inc., a data analytic firm located at the MWV Technology Village in Conway. Prior to that, he was a substitute teacher and aide in Conway schools. He is a graduate of the MWV Leadership Program.
“Having grown up here and having been a lifelong resident, I would like to have more involvement with the community, so I felt this was a good opportunity,” he said. “I want to help shape the current and future educational experiences not only for my kids but all kids.”
He said if chosen by the board, he would definitely run in April.
One of the board’s challenges, he said, is “Attracting and keeping teachers in this area.”
He said he supports both the need to seek public input but agrees there ought to be a time limit, as other organizations throughout the state have done.
LICHEN JENNINGS RANCOURT
Director of the Jackson Public Library for the past seven years and a librarian for over 20 years, Rancourt has a master’s degree in library and information science with a concentration in digital libraries.
She is locally raised; her family has been in the valley for generations. She and husband David Smolen (director of the Conway Public Library) have two children, one of whom attends John H. Fuller Elementary and the other Conway Elementary.
“My career as a library director has given me a strong background working with a board,” said Rancourt.
“I understand that boards work best when the members come from a variety of perspectives, are not shy about asking questions and sharing experiences, and, in the end, are able to compromise to reach decisions,” she said.
“You must know how to collaborate and be prepared to make decisions that may be contrary to personal opinions. In short, you need someone on the school board who is able to listen, respect others, and distill information,” Rancourt added.
She believes “the public should always be empowered and encouraged to participate in decisions that affect them and their families, especially when it comes to public boards.
“At the same time, showing respect for the time of officials volunteering their time to serve is also important. There has to be a compromise to allow room for both priorities,” she said.
The biggest challenge facing Conway’s schools, she said, is “setting COVID-19 policy that respects the safety of staff and students as well as maintains the most effective learning environment possible.”
Whether she plans to run in April, Rancourt said, “It’s too soon to know for sure. I think replacing Courtney mid-term is an opportunity to learn about the board and if I could be of assistance to the community. It’s a chance to gather information.”
MATT STEARNS
Stearns is running because he believes he can bring some continuity to the board to help it fulfill its obligations between now and the election in April.
“We need someone who can be cohesive with the board and catch up quickly and I believe I can jump in and hit the ground running,” said Stearns, 39, who with wife Holly has two children, Carter, 12, a seventh-grader at Kennett Middle School and Ryleigh, 9, a fourth-grader at Pine Tree School.
Stearns is IT and applications product manager for Mason & Mason Assurance of North Conway.
He has served on the Kismet Rock Foundation board in the past and currently is executive secretary of the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
Asked to comment on the rancor that has characterized recent meetings, Stearns said, “Right now is a perfect time to showcase what decency looks like — when we expect that from our students, we can emulate that for the students. While not seeing eye-to-eye on everything, we can be functional. We have to listen, and there has to be cooperation on both sides. That is the function of the school board — to be the public side of a public school.”
STEVEN STEINER
Steiner is a commercial Realtor who serves on the Zoning Board of Appeal and as an alternate on the planning board. He is also the chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee.
Steiner did not return calls and emails requesting comment on Friday.
However, on Oct. 4, he told the board, “When it comes to construction, I’m an expert. I have five master electrical licenses. I also volunteer on the fire department and, as you know, I volunteer on a lot of boards here.”
He was first to drop off his application for the school board position, on Sept. 28.
Reporter Lloyd Jones contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.