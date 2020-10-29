CONWAY — Selectmen this week took a firm stance against the unsightliness of porta-potties, voting 5-0 to ban their use at the town-owned Schouler Park.
They hope to find multiple alternate sites throughout North Conway Village, with Town Manager Tom Holmes planning to meet with Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, and other business owners to try and work out solutions.
Such solutions could include businesses allowing portable toilets on their property that would be serviced by the town, according to Holmes.
Holmes told selectmen that the town had 15 porta-potties in the park this summer and the Garland Waste Services of East Conway contracted to clean them but had trouble keeping up with the cleaning due to high demand caused by an increased number of visiting tourists possibly due to the area's increased popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the company also cited vandalism to the toilets.
Holmes referred to the outdoor public toilets as an “eyesore.”
“I think it’s ugly to centralize them in the park. We are trying to come up with ideas to disperse them throughout the village and get some help,” Holmes told the Sun.
Sharing that view were the selectmen, with Selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and Steve Porter most vocally saying that something had to be done. In agreement were Selectmen John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Chair David Weathers.
Colbath suggested that it might be worthwhile for the town and business community to once again raise the issue of public restrooms, a topic that goes back some 40 years or more. He said an opportunity was missed when the former North Conway Post Office — now the site of Vintage Frameworks — was looked at in the mid-1980s for possible use as a centrally located public restroom facility, but voters did not go along with the proposal.
Of the porta-potties, Holmes said: “We got by with two in the past, but this summer we had I think 15 in the park, and we couldn’t keep up with demand. I think it was a combination of things of people coming up and day-tripping and not staying in lodges."
There was also the issue that due to the pandemic indoor toilets at such places as the train station, ski museum and community center were not available, he added.
The town was able to use funds from the $240,000 it received from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, but it remains to be seen how such services would be funded in the future.
“When we put together the budget, we’ll put together two options: one with and without COVID expenses," Holmes said.
Contacted Wednesday, Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman agreed it’s an issue that is not going to go away, with or without the pandemic.
“I have handled the contract for the town for 23 of the 30 years I have served, and I have never seen issues like what we saw this year,” said Eastman. "I think people discovered the valley this summer who had not been here before, and I know they will be coming back."
The vandalism was shocking, he said.
“Wendy Garland sent me photographs showing five units had hand sanitizers ripped out of the wall at Schouler Park, Davis Park and First Bridge. It makes you shake your head,” said Eastman.
He said the service calls were increased from once a week to three times a week, but echoed Holmes in saying it wasn’t enough.
“The Garlands have been wonderful to work with. i share their concern when people have such little regard and respect for property,” said Eastman.
He said other tourist towns throughout New England have parking fees for recreation sites and that a committee established by Holmes will be addressing such topics over the winter, working with local businesses.
“I do agree that the committee needs to look at these issues and come up with a viable solution,” said Eastman.
Log In
