CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday laid out a schedule of fines that will be levied against noise ordinance violators.
Meanwhile, police say they plan to issue warnings first and fines only if unruly revelers don't comply.
Town residents on April 13 voted to pass the noise ordinance proposed by selectmen by a vote of 1,298-188. Residents also rejected several other articles proposed by the board to allow and regulate short-term rentals in residential zones.
However, the noise ordinance would regulate far more than just rentals. The It would also address unnecessary noises from vehicles, and power tools and construction vehicles making noise late at night or early in the morning in residential zones.
The ordinance is designed to "help ensure that Conway residents are able to enjoy the quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their property."
The ordinance says, in part, that it "shall be unlawful for any person to make, continue or cause to be made or continued any excessive or loud, unusual or other unnecessary noise, or any noise which either annoys, disturbs, injures or is likely to endanger the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others within the town limits."
The noise may include "the operation, playing, or using of any audio equipment, sound amplifier or other device which reproduces or amplifies sound."
Also, between 10 p.m.-6 a.m., noise created by loading, unloading, opening, closing or otherwise handling boxes, crates, containers, building materials, trash cans, dumpsters or similar objects are prohibited.
Between 10 p.m.-7 a.m., prohibited noises include those created by construction vehicles and equipment; chain saws, lawn mowers, electric hedge trimmers, lawn edgers and jackhammers; and agricultural equipment, to include but not be limited to tedders, balers and tractors.
The above-mentioned loud and unnecessary noise from audio equipment is also included under this curfew.
On Tuesday, the board was tasked with setting a fee schedule for the fines. Attending the meeting were Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Sgt. Bill Strong, whom they asked for recommendations.
"The statute allows for (a fine of) up to $1,000," said Strong. "I don't think we should whack people with $1,000 the first time out the door."
Town Manager Tom Holmes said the fines for other offenses in town start at $100 and suggested the noise ordinance be consistent with that.
Mattei felt a $100 fine, if a verbal warning was ignored, would be reasonable.
The board agreed. Selectman Carl Thibodeau made a successful motion that "after the first written offense," the fine for violating the noise ordinance would be $100, a second violation would be $250 and a third would be $500.
"If it goes beyond that, we got bigger issues," said Thibodeau.
Mattei explained that the ordinance gives officers flexibility. Now, they can issue small fines to violators rather than using the more heavy-handed approach of using state criminal code.
Mattei added he'd like to develop an educational flier that officers could provide to people who are issued warnings.
"The warning we give is is mostly a courtesy, but it also allows us to charge at a higher level if we have to go back," said Strong. "So it's a way of making sure people know that they're actually bothering other people."
Mattei added that "99 percent of the time" the warning solves the problem whether it is party houses or early morning construction.
Selectman John Colbath asked about motorcycles, and Mattei replied that he gets that question a lot.
He said the ordinance will allow officers to act on loud noises without having to get a complaint from a third party, something he said was required under the disorderly conduct law.
"I don't see our officers traveling the strip running tickets for motorcycles that are just cruising up the strip at the speed limit," said Mattei. "I would say the intent of this is for those people who are making obnoxious noises on purpose; now they're sitting at, let's say, a light or Schouler Park revving the engine on their motorcycle, trying to get somebody's attention."
Strong believes the ordinance will cover things like a car stereo's bass pumping so loud that windows rattle.
Selectmen's chair David Weathers said loggers had asked him over the winter about the ordinance because they sometimes need to work early in the morning.
"We (selectmen) have the discretion of issuing a waiver for situations like that if we feel it's appropriate, and they're not being misused," said Weathers.
Conway native Mark Hounsell, a project manager for Cormack Construction, said he supports the noise ordinance but encouraged selectmen and police to use it judiciously.
"Don't go after the working folk," said Hounsell.
