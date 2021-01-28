CONWAY – The Conway Board of Selectmen, who are divided over whether to put custom pavers in the sidewalks of Conway Village, want to hear more opinions from village residents as to whether they are a good idea.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the pavers could be installed as part of the Main Street Project, which is being partially funded by the state and involves redoing the roadway and sidewalks, improving drainage and adding pedestrian safety upgrades in the village.
Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford had presented the idea to the board, saying engraved granite pavers could be sold and the money raised used for beautification in Conway and North Conway.
The Conway Village sidewalks will be be concrete. DegliAngeli said the pavers could be in groups of four that form a square shape in the middle of the sidewalk, a concept he sketched out on a white board.
Each engraved paver would be 12 inches square and one section would consist of four. When a batch of pavers is sold, concrete would be removed and the granite pavers installed.
On Tuesday, DegliAngeli presented the selectmen with a proposed memorandum of understanding between the Mount Washington Preservation Association and the Town of Conway.
It says the Preservation Society, of which Crawford is board president, would cover the $18,600 of the construction change and the price some pavers and then be reimbursed by the sales.
Profits beyond that would benefit the Preservation Association, Conway and North Conway. Pavers would retail for $575. Under the proposed agreement the association would set aside 40 pavers to be given to a committee for historical facts and names.
In total, 320 pavers could be sold in Conway Village. Each paver would yield a profit of $151.
DegliAngeli reminded the board that about 18 years ago, pavers were installed in North Conway sidewalks.
“What’s different here is that 18 years ago, everyone was very much in favor,” said DegliAngeli.
“Here, we’ve heard from some local lifelong residents of my village who are opposed to it,” he said. “The suggestion is to not sell every paver to a business or family, but to tell the history of the village or to remember people who made a contribution to the community.”
Former selectman Mark Hounsell, his sister Janine Bean and their mother Betty Hounsell raised concerns about the pavers. Hounsell talked about the idea of having historical pavers.
“Don’t sell them to some rich guy from Swampscott who is only passing through,” said Hounsell.
Hounsell had said he didn’t want the sidewalk pavers because he thinks they will cause the sidewalk to fall apart faster.
Bean read a letter at the selectmen’s Jan. 12 meeting. It was from their mother, Betty Hounsell, who called for “nice, plain durable sidewalks” and perhaps a plaque with the names of people who served the village well.
Colbath said most of the comments he received were “unfavorable” but he has also heard conflicting opinions.
“I hear people say something along the lines of why is Conway Village treated as stepsister of North Conway Village, and we’re all part of one town, and we shouldn’t be treated in a different light,” said Colbath.
“And then we’ve heard recently, people strongly say, we don’t have to have it just because North Conway Village has it. So to me, it’s sort of clouds the issue — you can’t have it both ways.”
While most of the people who have spoken to Colbath are against the Conway Village pavers, Colbath, who was born and brought up in Conway Village said he likes the idea.
Colbath said, “I would participate in it. But I don’t have to, by any means. That won’t break my heart if we don’t do it.”
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said Conway Village has been her home “forever” and she has seen a lot of people give the idea a thumbs-up on Facebook. She wondered if it would be an effective fundraiser. She said she was in favor of the idea, but if it’s not practical, then that’s OK, too.
Seavey said she wouldn’t want to serve on a committee to decide which citizen is important enough to be noted in a paver.
“I think that puts a big hiccup in the whole project,” said Seavey.
Asked by Selectman Carl Thibodeau about maintenance issues, DegliAngeli said he believes the pavers would be just as manageable as the ones in North Conway.
“That shouldn’t factor into your decision as to whether or not this is an aesthetic or an embellishment that is worth the time and effort,” said DegliAngeli.
Thibodeau was the first to call for more public input.
“I personally like public feedback,” said Thibodeau, who went on to mention Bean and Hounsell. “We had two folks in here, both making valid points. But I’d like to hear from somebody else. I can go either away.”
The other selectmen agreed and chairman David Weathers said and Thibodeau asked if it should be a Tele-Talk question in The Conway Daily Sun.
Conway residents who seek to comment or voice a concern may contact DegliAngeli at pauld@conwaynh.org or Town Manager Tom Holmes at tholmes@conwaynh.org.
