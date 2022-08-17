CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday OK’d a grant application request from the Way Station that may lead to a shelter being built for the homeless.
But the request opened a discussion on local indigents and seemed to provide more questions than answers.
According to its Facebook page, the Way Station, run out of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway, offers “laundry, showers, P.O. box for identification, phones and phone cards, toiletries, emergency food, wellness calls and regular check-ins, advocacy and referrals to other services and resources.”
Pastor Nathan Hall and Community Development Block Grant consultant Donna Lane came before selectmen to ask them to apply for a planning related Community Development Block Grant from the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority. These grants are available to municipalities.
Specifically, Hall and Lane were hoping for a $25,000 grant, of which $3,500 would be retained by the town to cover administrative costs. The rest would go toward helping the Way Station with architectural designs and engineering for an expansion project at 15 Grove St. Part of the application process involves holding a public hearing
Lane described the goals for the project. They include creating two to four individual or family residential units and improvements to “optimize” the space at the Way Station’s Day Resource Center.
Selectmen wanted to know where the Way Station’s clientele is coming from.
Mary Carey Seavey said she supports having a shelter for homeless people but said it should be aimed at helping people already in Conway, not drawing people from away.
“I truly believe there is enough need from people that live in Conway,” said Seavey adding other communities shouldn’t rely on Conway as much to take care of their people.
Hall replied that Carroll County is the only county in New Hampshire that lacks a homeless shelter.
“So there’s currently no one really doing this work generically,” said Hall, noting there are recovery centers and a facility for needy families in Wolfeboro. “Otherwise, there’s virtually nothing in our whole county.”
Colbath said a homeless shelter in Lancaster is supposed to serve Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties but it never attracts anyone from Conway.
Hall said he didn’t have statistics with him but be believes about half of those the Way Station serves come from Conway. He added that the Way Station has drivers who bring items to homeless people outside of town.
“You should right away start keeping statistics because it’s going to come down to people who support you will want to know the numbers,” said Selectman John Colbath.
What Hall could say was that in January there was a federally mandated count of the homeless in the state. It totaled about 100 people who were either homeless or housing insecure. Although January is the least effective time to count homeless people in rural areas, the count is done in January because for big cities the homeless congregate in shelters during the cold months.
A reporter asked how the Way Station determines where someone is from. For instance, if someone loses their house in Madison and starts sleeping in their car in Conway, does he or she become Conway’s responsibility?
Colbath said the issue posed a “dilemma.”
Seavey had concerns about the Grove Street location and added it’s near a playground and the Gibson Center for Senior Services, but Hall said having a park and the Gibson Center nearby could be considered a good thing. For instance, many homeless people are already eating lunch at the Gibson Center.
Seavey also wanted to know how many of the homeless were looking for work. “There are jobs to be had, and if I had to sweep floors to make money to live, I’d sweep floors, and if I had to clean toilets, I’d clean toilets,” Seavey said, adding she understands some people are incapable of working.
Hall replied a “huge” number of people in need “do not have the ability to keep their life together” for different reasons, such as “severe mental health issues” or addiction.
While Hall would like to find housing for everyone, some are just too dangerous to be housed with other people, and selectmen’s chair David Weathers asked what happens with those people.
“There’s been no good answer. They are camping in the woods all winter; they get frostbite sometimes,” said Hall, adding that the afflictions many homeless people suffer add up to a “death sentence.”
Colbath noted there is an agency that supports the disabled, mentally ill and drug addicts in the Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties, but it’s not always easy to get such people the help they need.
Hall said that part of the reason the system doesn’t work is that “people are paranoid and are reluctant to receive the services they need,” said Hall. “Then there is a great resistance, rightly, to infringe on that person’s rights.”
Hall continued, “So the sickness itself can be the cause of the hardship. And at what point are we supposed to go in and say, ‘I’m sorry, you’re not safe to yourself and you don’t get the choice to not be safe to yourself.’ That’s quite a quagmire.”
Ultimately, selectmen approved the grant application request 4-0, with Steve Porter absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.