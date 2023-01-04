CONWAY — The town is sending letters announcing its enforcement of its sign ordinance not only to Leavitt’s County Bakery, whose mural of baked goods was deemed an illegal sign, but also Settlers Green, which has put time, money and effort into beautifying its outlet village with outdoor murals and art.
The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its monthly meeting on Nov. 16 denied 5-0 a request for a rehearing by Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt’s, regarding its sign/mural, which was painted by an art class at Kennett High School in June.
The bakery has legal representation from Cooper Cargill Chant Attorneys at Law in North Conway.
The ZBA on Sept. 21 had unanimously denied Young’s request for a variance for the mural. The denial followed a decision at the ZBA’s Aug. 17 meeting when it upheld a determination by Conway Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs that the mural of baked goods and mountaintops, though it had no words, was a non-conforming wall sign and exceeded size restrictions.
Gibbs was hired in June of 2021 to help enforce a short-term rental ban that never happened.
According to Gibbs, the bakery sign/mural measures about 4 by 26 feet, or 95 square feet.
Under section §190-20.F.(3)(a) of the town of Conway’s zoning ordinance, a sign is defined as “any device, fixture, placard, structure or attachment thereto that uses color, form, graphic, illumination, symbol, or writing to advertise, announce the purpose of, or identify the purpose of a person or entity, or to communicate information of any kind to the public, whether commercial or non-commercial. Any portion of any awning, either freestanding or attached to a structure decorated with any sign element either attached or part thereof, shall be considered wall signs.”
Local residents and loyal Leavitt’s bakery customers came out in droves to criticize the town’s decision to penalize Leavitt’s over the mural.
Then Alexandria, Va.-based non-profit, the Institute for Justice, caught wind of the issue at Leavitt’s and decided to stand up for the bakery — unwittingly dragging Settlers Green into the controversy.
In a Nov. 14 letter to the town, the institute asked the town to refrain from taking enforcement action and said the sign ordinance was unconstitutional because it regulated content. The institute also offered to help the town write a new ordinance.
The Institute for Justice’s attorney Robert Frommer’s letter made reference to the “beautiful paintings” at Settlers Green with text that says “Welcome to North Conway” and noted that the town considered them murals and not signs.
At Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said letters had gone out to both Leavitt’s and Settlers, flagging their illegal signage.
Frommer told the Sun Wednesday he was “disheartened” by the town’s decision, given that the institute “demonstrated that the town is playing speech police” in violation of the First Amendment.
He said the institute would like to work with the town, but if that’s not possible, the institute is willing to take Conway to state or federal court.
“At the end of the day, Leavitt’s free speech rights are under attack, and we will protect them any way we feel necessary,” said Frommer.
“I’m always happy to sit down and try to come up with a friendly solution that works for everyone, but we are not going to sit there and allow for the continued deprivation of someone’s constitutional rights,” he added.
After the meeting, DegliAngeli clarified it was the selectmen’s decision to enforce the sign ordinance.
Asked if he was in favor of enforcement against Leavitt’s and Settlers, selectmen’s chair David Weathers replied, “If it’s in violation of the ordinance.” Weathers added that Leavitt’s and Settlers may appeal and said whether the enforcement will stick will be determined as the process moves forward.
Reached Wednesday, Town Manager John Eastman said the selectmen voted 4-0 to move forward with enforcement at their Dec. 20 meeting, and the decision was “based on legal advice.”
Selectmen held a non-public session after the Dec. 20 meeting for legal advice, and the minutes were sealed.
Selectman Steve Porter, who is the selectmen’s representative to the planning board, said: “What we’ve done is sent letters to Settlers and Leavitt’s because the discussion was based on being consistent with what our zoning ordinance states on signage.”
The legal advice came from Town Attorney Jason Dennis of the Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine.
The signs, said Porter, are illegal not because of their content but because of their size.
Porter said that “in order to move forward, we would have to serve them both as equal violators as opposed to picking on one.”
Porter also stressed that town staff should not be blamed for the enforcement action as they are only carrying out the wishes of the voters who approved the sign ordinance.
He noted the sign ordinance can be changed with a petitioned warrant article, though the opportunity to do so is rapidly closing.
The last day for residents in SB 2 April town meeting towns to file a zoning related petition warrant article is Jan. 11.
Frommer said the institute has a model ordinance that could be used as template for a petitioned article.
Asked about the institute’s offer to help rewrite the ordinance, Porter said that was “premature” but the sign ordinance needs be looked at in the future. He said it could be addressed as part of the master plan rewrite.
When a reporter suggested that Leavitt’s and Settlers will take Conway to court, Porter replied, “It’s gonna be a sh-- show, for lack of a better term.”
Selectman Carl Thibodeau deferred comment to Eastman or DegliAngeli.
Selectman John Colbath, who sits on the zoning board of adjustment, declined comment as the discussion took place in a closed session.
The letters to Settlers and Leavitt’s weren’t publicly available as of Wednesday morning because Town of Conway Administrative Assistant Jackie White said she had not gotten confirmation that the recipients had received them.
Settlers’ principal owner Rob Barsamian told the Sun he hadn’t gotten the letters as of Wednesday and that the enforcement action was “news” to him.
He said the town told Settlers previously that the mural was fine. “It’s art,” said Barsamian. “It’s clearly not a sign.”
On Wednesday, Laura Lemieux, marketing director for OVP Management, which runs Settlers, said she received the letter but declined to share it with the Sun. “Our team is working on it, so I don’t have much to comment on right now,” said Lemieux.
