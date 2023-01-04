CONWAY — The town is sending letters announcing its enforcement of its sign ordinance not only to Leavitt’s County Bakery, whose mural of baked goods was deemed an illegal sign, but also Settlers Green, which has put time, money and effort into beautifying its outlet village with outdoor murals and art.

The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its monthly meeting on Nov. 16 denied 5-0 a request for a rehearing by Sean Young, the owner of Leavitt’s, regarding its sign/mural, which was painted by an art class at Kennett High School in June.

