CONWAY — Conway selectmen voted 5-0 at their Tuesday to continue the town’s outdoor dining policy through the end of the year, extending something that had been enacted to enable restaurateurs to provide seating during the first two summers of the pandemic.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion after which he and fellow board members Carl Thibodeau, David Weathers, John Colbath and Mary Carey Seavey approved the continuance of the policy that has been lauded by representatives of the Valley Originals group of local independent restaurants.
Porter said after the vote that he made his motion after John Eastman raised the issue at the meeting. Eastman — who is to succeed the retiring Tom Holmes this summer as town manager — served his last days this week as director of the Conway Rec Department, which issues permits for the outdoor dining program.
“I made the motion after Johnny (Eastman) asked if we were continuing it through the end of this year. I thought we had already done that at the start of the year, but they could not find a record of a formal vote so that’s why we took this action,” Porter told the Sun.
He and Thibodeau have been strongly in favor of continuing the program in past discussions, and fellow selectmen have also voiced support.
Porter, who is selectmen’s representative to the planning board and who is a past longtime chair of it, said he believes the program has worked “exceedingly well” and he was happy to be able to continue it.
Under the program, applicants apply for a permit online through the Rec Department’s site (conwaynh.myrec.com) and submit a map of their outdoor dining plans, after which staff reviews it and sends it to the town manager for approval.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing, and the town has received positive feedback from restaurant owners,” said Porter.
Extending it now, he said, will allow businesses to offer outdoor dining and give the planning board and new Planning Director Jamel Torres time to look into adapting town regulations to make outdoor dining permanent.
“I plan to bring that up at our next planning board meeting,” said Porter.
He explained that the policy allows a restaurant to add the outdoor dining without having to add parking spaces.
“I think it has worked extremely well, and it has given help to businesses and it also gives customers the opportunity to sit outdoors rather than be inside. I think it’s one of the things that adds to Mount Washington Valley … I think it’s excellent when the community (town officials) and business owners work to the benefit of the town,” said Porter.
According to Lenore Wagner and Todd Gallagher at the Conway Recreation Department, 22 permits were issued for outdoor dining in the first year of the program in 2020 and 10 were issued in 2021.
As of Thursday, the town had received applications from Sea Dog Brewing Company, Wicked Fresh Burgers, Merlino’s Family Steakhous, Boston Brothers Pizzeria and Cathedral Ledge Distillery, all of North Conway.
For further information on the outdoor dining permitting process, call the Conway Parks and Recreation Department at (603) 901-1139.
Wally Campbell, former longtime owner of the now gone Fandangle’s restaurant and a spokesman as executive director for the Valley Originals, said: “We appreciate the town’s support, and this has been a win-win for the town and the business community because it generates Rooms & Meals Tax revenue, which the town benefits from, and it employs additional people than would be the case if we were not allowed to do it."
Asked what he expects for the coming season, given the continued challenges of variants of COVID, inflationary costs for food and gas and the shortage of employees, Campbell was bullish, predicting another strong summer.
“We were discovered during the first year of the pandemic two years ago, and that has continued," said Campbell.
He said due to the shortage of employees, many restaurants are operating fewer hours and are now closed one or two days a week, adding that inflationary prices are impacting food prices, partly fueled by higher gas prices. But he noted, the valley remains within a tankful of gas from the major metropolitan market of Boston and southern New England.
His assessment was backed up by Mike Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, who said, “It’s a tough time to be in the restaurant business these days, but we are expecting a very strong summer season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.