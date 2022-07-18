CONWAY — The small park owned by the state at the entrance to Conway Village could potentially become a property of the town, if the state agrees to sell or gift it.
If acquired, the .027-acre of land, where still sits an out-of-use tourist information booth, would be landscaped as a welcoming area.
Discussion about the parcel off Route 16 at the entrance to Conway Village was raised by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey at selectmen’s June 21 meeting.
Selectmen lent their unanimous support at that meeting, with Chairman David Weathers and fellow selectmen John Colbath, Carl Thibodeau and Steve Porter joining Seavey in backing the motion.
Selectmen’s executive assistant Krista Day this week said that two days after the vote, Conway Town Manager — who is to retire Aug. 1 to be succeeded by longtime former Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman — wrote a letter to state DOT Bureau of Right of Way Administrator Stephen G. Labonte regarding possible plans for the parcel.
Wrote Holmes, “On behalf of the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Conway, I am reaching out as we wish to acquire the State-owned land in the Town of Conway identified by Tax map/lot 277-321 … If acquired, we would like to create a welcoming, landscaped area on this parcel to help welcome visitors and locals alike to the Town of Conway.”
Contacted Friday by the Sun, LaBonte said the proposal is still under review. He said the first step is to determine if the parcel is surplus property. If it is, the next step would be provide an appraisal for fair market value for the property as required by state law. It then would go to the state’s Long-range Capital Planning and Utilization Committee for approval and then to the governor and Executive Council “once we have reviewed the buyer,” said LaBonte.
He forwarded a July 6 letter from state DOT-assigned agent Sandra J. Newman to Holmes, which outlined the steps. “As previously mentioned to Selectman Seavey, vice chair, the initial administrative fee (of $500) will be waived at this time. Upon the (completion) of the sale, the full $1,100 administrative fee will be assessed,” wrote Newman.
Holmes told the Sun Friday that he has been unable to glean any information regarding whether the state owns the lot in his research at town hall and with the Carroll County Registry of Deeds.
“I have not yet found anything (regarding the deed and state ownership). It could have been who knows one of those things where they took the property to make way for the road,” said Holmes.
Seavey said selectmen are hoping the state will gift the parcel to the town and that the transfer would be done at no cost to taxpayers. She thanked Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, of District 1 for helping guide her about whom to contact at the DOT.
The state acquired the parcel when it put in the “new Route 16” in the late 1950s, taking the property that once housed the former Boston & Maine Conway train station and building the new leg of Route 16 just south of what is now Kennett Middle School. Prior to that reconfiguration, West Main Street served as the continuation of Route 16. Local historian Brian P. Wiggin, of Center Conway, notied that he was in the third or fourth grade at Conway Elementary School when the state built the new roadway, making it about 1958 or ’59, he said.
Long a leading proponent for Conway Village, whose family has been part of the village since 1940, Seavey said several residents whom she affectionately identified as “old-timers” approached her when she was working the Conway polls on voting day April 13.
She said they wanted to know if the town could acquire the park, because they missed getting to have morning coffee, conversations and lunch there.
“They said that they liked how there used to be a picnic table there but that table had been removed by the chamber (the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber) because it made it difficult for mowing the grass, which the chamber pays for,” said Seavey, a former chamber employee who noted that she had been in contact with both the state and soon-to-retire chamber executive director Janice Crawford about the lot.
The chamber, Seavey said, used to man an info booth owned by the town at the parcel. While that info booth remains closed, the chamber does plan to work with Seavey to get the building painted and continues to maintain the cutting of grass.
“But if it became the town’s property, we could get the town to maintain it,” said Seavey in an interview with the Sun July 14.
She said she has toured the site with Eastman, who formerly served as the town’s longtime parks and recreation department director, as well as with Andrew Smith, director of the town’s Public Works Department.
“I just think it can be something nice for the gateway to not just be Conway Village but all of Conway and the valley. People often say that Conway is the ugly step-sister to North Conway, but we are all one Conway,” said Seavey.
She said she spearheaded the effort to get a new Christmas tree planted in the park after the tree that had traditionally been used for years was removed due to disease.
“I just feel at Christmas it could be nicely decorated, with that park being close to the Rec Department now that it is as Kennett Middle School and the decorations they do,” said Seavey, who said she is happy to seeing the revitalization of Conway Village taking place, with the Rec Department at KMS, town hall having been relocated from Center Conway to the former Bank of new Hampshire building, the restoration of the historic Majestic Theatre by Mountain Top Music and the expansion fo Tuckerman Brewing Co. on nearby Hobbs Street with its outdoor beer garden and weekend live outdoor music.
“The road (Route 16) is looking good now that the western section has been completed so things are looking up,” she said.
Michelle Cruz, incoming executive director of the MWV Chamber, said Friday that she looks forward to having further conversations with Eastman and Smith about use of the property. Currently, the chamber has an information board greeting traffic into the village, urging them to “Take the MWV Pledge” about proper care of the valley’s natural resources.
She said that at a recent ribbon-cutting chamber ceremony, representatives of Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group of Intervale had suggested that they could take on the building’s painting project as a community service project, and those discussions are continuing.
The info booth remains the property of the town. It once was serviced by the now-defunct Conway Village Chamber.
