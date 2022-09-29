North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson touted the station’s bathrooms to selectmen on Tuesday when she offered the new fire station as a more appropriate place to hold elections than the town garage. (VALLEY VISION SCREEN SHOT)
North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson touted the station’s bathrooms to selectmen on Tuesday when she offered the new fire station as a more appropriate place to hold elections than the town garage. (VALLEY VISION SCREEN SHOT)
Conway Selectman Mary Carey Seavey brought up how the North Conway Water Precinct wouldn’t open its restrooms to the public. (DAYMOND STEER FILE PHOTO)
CONWAY — When the North Conway Water Precinct commissioners offered their new fire station to selectmen as a voting location, selectmen seemed cool to the idea, especially after hearing about the nice bathrooms at the new station.
The $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station was dedicated at a ceremony in May 2021 that included appearances by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Gov. Chris Sununu.
At the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, NCWP Commissioner Suzanne Nelson told selectmen she thought the primary went well but wished to propose the North Conway Fire Station as a voting location.
The general election is coming up on Nov. 8.
“I was a little disappointed in the fact that the voters were voting in a town garage. I think there are more appropriate places,” said Nelson.
“I would like to offer — and this is totally up to you, take it or leave it — I’d like to make the offer that the North Conway Fire Station would be a really nice place to have the voting,” she said.
Nelson added that the trucks could be moved out of the bays, which include plenty of space, plus excellent lighting, bathrooms and break rooms for staff, and there is also plenty of parking at the nearby country club, which would be closed for the winter.
Chairman David Weathers thanked Nelson for the offer and moved on with the meeting.
Much later in the meeting, which ran over three hours, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey read a prior letter from the North Conway Water Precinct commissioners, stating that their fire station could not be used for public bathrooms.
Seavey chairs a town committee looking at the issue of public restrooms in North Conway Village. She read the letter during her “board report,” during which selectmen have the opportunity to bring up an issue of their choice.
The letter says the building wasn’t designed to have public bathrooms and that if members of the public needed to use the bathroom they would have to be escorted.
Selectman John Colbath said, “So how could we possibly hold municipal elections there if there are not public bathrooms? Just sayin’.”
Chairman David Weathers said Colbath made a “good point.”
No decision was formally made but it appeared selectmen were uninterested in pursuing the commissioners’ offer.
Before Nelson spoke, Town Clerk Louise Inkell and Moderator Chris Meier said the primary went well, though more signage could be added to make the flow clearer. Meier said the Attorney General’s Office audited the election process and Conway passed with a gold star.
Seavey said more lights would be added so that more of the building could be better used.
“I thought it went well,” said Weathers in agreement with Inkell and Meier.
