CONWAY — When the North Conway Water Precinct commissioners offered their new fire station to selectmen as a voting location, selectmen seemed cool to the idea, especially after hearing about the nice bathrooms at the new station.

The $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station was dedicated at a ceremony in May 2021 that included appearances by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Gov. Chris Sununu.

