CONWAY — A Conway woman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated last Friday night after allegedly striking a woman who was walking along Route 16 near Burger King in North Conway.
It was the second time in a week that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in town.
Last Monday, Aug. 16, Eric Ray, 52, of North Conway was struck by a teenage driver from New Jersey while crossing the North-South Road at Depot Street. He was later died of his injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, where he was life-flighted after being taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Police identified the driver of the 1998 Toyota Camry that struck Ray as Benjamin Swinchoski, 19, of Wall Township, N.J., who was unhurt by the collision. Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said the investigation into the incident will take weeks.
On Tuesday, Police Sgt. Dominic Torch issued a press release about a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred Friday, Aug. 20, at about 6:40 p.m. on Route 16 in the area of CVS Pharmacy and Burger King.
"When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, a 63-year-old woman from Seabrook, N.H., laying on the pavement, being tended to by the Center Conway Fire Chief (Glenn Merrill), who was off-duty at the time," said Torch.
"The victim was subsequently transported to Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Conway Police Department, along North Conway Fire/Rescue and Brewster Ambulance, responded," Torch said.
According to Torch, witnesses said that a black Dodge Ram driven by Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway, was heading southbound down Route 16 when it drifted outside of the travel portion of the roadway, striking the woman, who had been walking southbound.
Master Patrolman Ryan True conducted an on-scene investigation and arrested LeBourveau.
"Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, LeBourveau was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B felony, which carries a term of imprisonment of 3 1/2 to seven years as well as additional fines," said Torch.
"She was additionally charged with DWI second offense, a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a statutory minimum sentence of 30 days of incarceration if convicted."
Torch said the Seabrook woman's injuries were to her upper extremity. The nature of the injury led to the felony charge. Torch declined to identify the victim.
The Sun asked Torch about this being the second pedestrian struck by a vehicle in town within a week.
"As with every summer, we see an increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic; therefore, there is an increase with those types of collisions," said Torch.
Carroll County Superior Court paperwork shows that LeBourveau was released on personal recognizance and that Bail Commissioner L. Joline Gushee imposed a condition that LeBourveau may not consume "any" alcohol.
LeBourveau is to appear in court for an arraignment/bail hearing on Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. in Superior Court.
Reached for comment by phone, LeBourveau had no comment.
