MANCHESTER — A second homeless person has died in Manchester since Christmas morning, when a woman was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter at 199 Manchester St.

The death reported Thursday was a man in a homeless encampment in Manchester. His family hasn’t yet been notified, and it doesn’t appear suspicious, said Manchester Police spokesman Heather Hamel.

