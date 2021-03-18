OSSIPEE — Police on Thursday continued to look for a missing Lowell, Mass., woman who was apparently last seen in Ossipee on March 12.
New Hampshire State Police say Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen walking by shore of Ossipee Lake on Friday and that her car, a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon bearing Massachusetts plate 926TN7 was found by Ossipee Police in Constitution Park on Monday. Constitution Park is near the lake.
"We are following the evidence and what we know is that she was last seen by credible witnesses on Ossipee Lake," said State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty in an email Thursday adding they don't need public search parties right now. "NH State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the NH Fish and Game are actively searching at this time."
WMUR reported that state police said she was last seen March 12 with her dog on the shore of the lake.
Lyons is described as a white female, approximately 5’11, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She speaks with an Irish accident.
Police say she was “last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German shepherd dog.”
WMUR reported that authorities have used an air boat, a drone and and a state police helicopter.
Anyone with information regarding Lyons' whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Police, Troop E, Tamworth at (603) 323-3333.
