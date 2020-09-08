CONWAY — It’s been a long six months, but the majority of students in SAU 9 returned to the classroom on Tuesday morning to kick off the 2020-21 school year.
It’s a feat that Superintendent Kevin Richard wasn’t certain would happen at the start of summer.
“I really thought the summer numbers (of positive COVID-19 cases) would be blown up,” Richard said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m glad we’re here. It’s been a long six months, and our administrators and staff have done a phenomenal job to bring us to this point.”
He added: “We’re glad to receive the kids. We saw a lot of smiling faces underneath masks and heard from a lot of appreciative parents today.
"We know how much they want to be back in school. Hopefully, we’ll get back into a routine and establish some normalcy. It’s going to be a great year. We’ll make it a great year," he promised.
Richard and Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson typically begin the first day with a tour of the seven SAU 9 — Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway; Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett; and Jackson Grammar School in Jackson.
But that didn’t happen this Tuesday. Instead, Richard and his administrative staff were spread out, working on the new logistics of organizing school during a pandemic.
“Kadie rode a bus, (SAU 9 Director of Special Services) Pam (Stimpson) rode a bus, and Jim (Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services) rode a bus, just to make sure things went smoothly, which they did,” Richard said. "And I was out in the (Kennett Middle and Conway Elementary) parking lot helping with logistics.”
Richard said the biggest headache of the day occurred during drop-off at some of the schools.
Morning traffic was backed up the entire length of the mile-long Eagles’ Way leading to Kennett High School on Tuesday.
“We need to do a better job in some areas, and we will,” Richard said. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to improve these drop-offs.”
Richard will get final numbers later this week, but as of last Thursday, he said 25 percent of the students planned to be doing distance learning at the elementary school level; slightly less at the middle school; and between 10-15 percent of the high school students.
“So far, the remote piece seems to be working well, but we’ll be checking in them,” Richard said Tuesday.
The Conway, Bartlett and Jackson school boards all voted unanimously to return to face-to-face education, but realizing that families were concerned about a return, went above and beyond, offering a second option, distance learning.
SAU 9 developed a re-entry plan over the summer, featuring 50 people from faculty to school board members and doctors, crafting a 36-page document (tinyurl.com/yxl3xpn8) designed to “reduce the risk to COVID-19 while providing for the eventual return to SAU 9 school facilities for students and staff.”
Principals across the SAU reported plenty of positives on opening day.
“Today was a great day,” said Dr. Aimee Frechette, principal of Pine Tree.
“It was so nice to hear children's laughter coming from classrooms again. We've been waiting a long time for that. Even though things look a little different this year, the children were amazing and learned all of the new procedures quickly, as we knew they would. They are all so excited to be back with friends, even at a 6-foot distance," she said.
Frechette added: “We deeply appreciate the community's support in starting this unique school year and appreciate the patience of our families in navigating the new safety procedures — looking forward to an amazing year.”
Frechette closed the book literally on her Monday night online bedtime story routine, wrapping up 178 nights of reading the stories to her students on the school's Facebook page. Her final story was “The Pigeon Has to Go to School.”
“It’s totally normal to feel stress, be worried and what about lunch and what about all the things I have to learn,” Frechette said, after finishing the story. “That’s totally normal the night before school starts, but guess what? We’ll all be in it together, and we’ll all be there to help each other every step of the way. Good night Pandas. Peace out. See you all tomorrow.”
At Kennett High, Principal Kevin Carpenter's message was: “One day down, 176 to go.
“I’m happy we’re back in person. Overall, I would say for the first day, it went outstanding. The kids and the teachers were amazing. I’m really proud of them.”
Carpenter reported no mask issues. “Everyone was ready and following the procedures. We had a couple of reminders to students to pull the masks over their nose, but everyone was great.”
Carpenter said there were a couple of hiccups with arrival and departure but that both those traffic logistics will be ironed out.
In Jackson, at “the little school with the big heart,” opening day at Jackson Grammar went well.
“The first day ran pretty smoothly, better than I had expected,” said Principal Gayle Dembowski. “The kids are really pretty good at distancing and wearing their masks. Everyone seemed happy to be back."
She added: “Our remote learners also did well as we work out a few technology glitches in connecting them with their classroom peers.
"I am pleased with how it went. Loved seeing the children, It's been too long.”
Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert said: “In spite of the pandemic, it’s been an amazing first day.
“Kids were excited to be here, and parents were pleased to see students back in school. We had a nice renewed sense of energy that’s been missing.”
Robert said children were “great” with their masks. Each student was given two masks with which to begin the school year.
Parent Jon Hebert of Conway shared on Facebook some first day of school tongue-in-cheek comments as son Joe, headed off to begin his sophomore year at KHS.
“So the new normal — you have your mask? Sanitizer? Water bottle? Tinfoil hat? (OK, I know, exaggerating). No shaking hands, stay 6 feet away from everyone, and GIRLS have COOTIES again! Stay away from them! Now let me take your picture!”
