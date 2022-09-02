CONWAY — The field has grown to six candidates for the vacant school board seat, and while selectmen will still make the ultimate decision on who sits on the Conway School Board for the next eight months, it won't happen next Tuesday as originally planned.
The selectmen's executive assistant, Krista Day, said Friday that one of the five selectmen, Carl Thibodeau, won’t be able to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a previously scheduled medical procedure. His absence could lead to a deadlocked 2-2 vote on the candidates.
Therefore, interviews with the candidates and the vote to appoint one of them have been rescheduled to Sept. 27.
The deadline for candidates to put their names in for consideration was Friday at noon. Michaela Clement, who originally applied to the school board for the post last month, has submitted her name along with political newcomer Gregory Stanley. They join Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Jac Cuddy and Mike DiGregorio who put their names in earlier in the week.
On Aug. 8, the seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw in July was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But the deadline for candidates to submit their letters was Aug. 12, which led to the vacancy being extended, with interviews taking place once again on Aug. 22. Lentini withdrew his name for consideration three hours before that meeting.
On Aug. 22, board member Joe Mosca made a motion to appoint Angers, while Cassie Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich, who had run unsuccessfully for a two-year seat in April. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace siding with Goodrich while Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
Appearing to be in gridlock, the board split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy hoping the board might appoint Goodrich. That did not happen.
Instead, Mosca nominated Clement for the seat, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another 3-3 stalemate with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member. However, school board members were under the impression the law gave selectmen discretion.
Capozzoli, chair of the school board, emailed selectmen on Aug. 22 asking them not to fill the seat. In her email to the board, Capozzoli asked, “that no action be taken at this time and allow the position to remain vacant. In April, it will go to the voters to decide.”
Thibodeau said at selectmen’s Aug. 23 meeting that the RSA was clear on what the board must do.
“The School Board shall fill vacancies occurring on the school board,” said Thibodeau, quoting the law. “It doesn’t say ‘may,’ doesn’t say ‘at your discretion.’ It says ‘you shall.’”
Stanley, who has been a resident of the Mount Washington Valley since 2016, said he was interested in serving for “many reasons.”
“My commitment to education for the community is driven by my belief that our children are our future,” he wrote in his letter to selectmen. “All children should have the opportunity for positive educational experiences. I believe it is important for our children to have access to art, sports and recreation and they should feel supported by their community.”
He added: “I am passionate about smaller class sizes in public schools because the literature shows this allows for more individualized instruction and interaction with the teacher. This allows the teacher to employ different teaching methods and allows students to learn in ways that best fit their learning style. Literature shows that smaller class sizes lead to increased student achievement, and lower achieving students benefit most from smaller class sizes.”
Stanley shared his goals.
“One of my goals would be to better understand the community’s values, wishes and challenges and obtain a clear goal for the district,” he wrote. “Being a member of the community and raising three children in Conway has allowed me to appreciate the dynamics of our community. I value the input of our community and would be honored to represent my peers and most of all, the interests of the students.”
Clement, who has served on the Pine Tree Elementary School’s PTO and has been its president, stated in her letter for a seat on the school board that she has been involved in local schools either through volunteering, substitute teaching or as a paraprofessional for almost 10 years.
“In these positions, I have come to work with teachers, administrators, parents and, most importantly, students,” she wrote. “I am passionate about working with students and striving to find ways to best meet the needs of all students in our community.”
She added: “On a more personal note, I am a mother of four wonderful children, two of whom are current students within the Conway School District. I have had the opportunity to meet many other parents, teachers, coaches and community members. I feel that those kinds of connections are important in a role such as this. I am currently working just over the border in the MSAD 72 school district as an education technician in the Essential Skills Program at Fryeburg Academy, so I am very much involved with education and students.”
Clement believes she could be an asset to the school board.
“While I am passionate about students, I am also compassionate,” she wrote. “I strive to maintain respectful and courteous interactions with others, which is one of the fundamental values that each of our schools aims to teach. I always try to listen to other opinions with an open mind. I can look at situations from multiple points of view and consider other perspectives. I believe that I could be an asset to the board with my experience within the schools and in business as well as my experience creating and maintaining working relationships with people from all backgrounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.