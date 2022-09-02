CONWAY — The field has grown to six candidates for the vacant school board seat, and while selectmen will still make the ultimate decision on who sits on the Conway School Board for the next eight months, it won't happen next Tuesday as originally planned.

The selectmen's executive assistant, Krista Day, said Friday that one of the five selectmen, Carl Thibodeau, won’t be able to attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a previously scheduled medical procedure. His absence could lead to a deadlocked 2-2 vote on the candidates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.