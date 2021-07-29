CONWAY — After 21 years of using a dedicated school resource officer at Kennett High, the Conway School District is changing the model and instead will use multiple officers and cover all five schools. The officers will visit the schools as part of their regular, daily patrols.
“It’s a new model,” said Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei by phone on Thursday. “We’re going to try it, see how it works and if, after six months, we think we prefer the old method, we’ll go back to it.”
He added: “We have a phenomenal relationship with the school district. We also recognize the value of having a resource officer. I’m thankful our SAU and schools are so supportive of the program.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard agreed.
“We have a great relationship with the Conway Police Department,” he said by phone on Wednesday.
Initially funded by a three-year, federal grant, the school district was able to provide funds for a police officer to be in the schools full-time since February of 2000. After the grant ran its course, the school district budgeted for the school resource officer, paying 180 days of full-time police officer’s salary and benefits to be in the schools.
The SRO has daily interaction with the students, teachers and staff primarily at Kennett High, where the officer spends roughly 80 to 85 percent of his time. The remaining 15 percent was split at Kennett Middle School along with John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway and Conway Elementary in Conway Village.
“Kevin and I met about a month ago,” Mattei said. “We’re struggling right now with experienced officers. Ideally, we’d like to have someone with 4-6 years of experience before they go into the school resource officer role. And, they have to be up on juvenile laws. Right now, while we have a lot of great people, the majority are in that 0-3 years of experience and they’re not ready to an SRO.”
Master Patrol Officer Ricky Gaudreau had been the SRO in the Conway School District for the past two years.
“Our plan was to have Ricky do it a third year,” said Mattei, “but Kevin saw the position we were in and we talked about trying something different.”
“We talked about trying to reallocate resources and not necessarily having one person do it all,” Richard said. “It was a mutual recognition between the PD and the school to try something a little different.”
Mattei served as the school resource officer from 2008-09.
The purpose of the school resource officer, according to the agreement between the school district and police department, “is to foster the safest environment possible for students and staff involved in the public school system. The components of a safe environment include educating those working in or attending Conway School District schools, security/safety assessment, and a swift intervention coupled with a thoughtful and thorough response to those who violate the law. The spirit of the agreement requires both agencies to work together in a harmonious relationship so that the greater good of the Conway School District is served.”
Gaudreau, who also is a mountain bike coach at the high school, interacts with students and faculty at the three elementary schools, Conway El., John Fuller and Pine Tree, Kennett Middle School and Kennett High, where the resource officer’s office is located.
In the agreement is a section entitled Scope of the Assignment, detailing some of the goals of the program. “The SRO position shall focus on assisting the Conway School District with safety issues in the schools and concentrate on truancy concerns, violence issues, bullying issues, substance abuse, theft driver/passenger safety issues, bias complaints and other violations of law as they arise. While the emphasis for the position is prevention, reactive measures such as arrests and direct interventions are also appropriate responses.
The SRO position, which was included in the school budget voters approved in April, will be divvied up by on-duty patrol officers. Mattei explained the department has three officers on the road, sometimes four, and each on their patrols will swing into the schools to check-in. There will also be a direct line of contact between the school and the department’s detectives and sergeants “if something larger occurs or if there is something a little more involved,” said Mattei.
“We’ll try it, see how it works,” said Mattei. “It’s kind of a softer approach than having the armed officer in the building.”
“We may see different officers at different times,” Richard said. “We all believe in the school resource officer program.”
According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, in its most recent data collection, in 2016, “there were about 35,100 school resource officers present in public schools at least once a week, a 35 percent increase from the 26,000 officers who were present on a ‘regular basis’ in 2003. There were at least 52,100 SROs in public schools overall in 2016, up from 34,000 officers in 2003.”
