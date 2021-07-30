Instead of one special resource officer spending 85 percent of their time at Kennett High School, the Conway School District and Conway Police Department are changing the program. This school year, officials are testing a new format with officers checking at all five schools as part of their daily, routine patrols.
This week’s TeleTalk question is: Do you think the program of having officers visit all five of Conway schools as part of their daily patrols will be as effective as one officer spending most of their time at Kennett High School?
