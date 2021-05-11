CONWAY — Administrators with the Conway School District have come up with a plan for allocating just shy of $2 million in federal education funds from the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Conway learned at the end of March it would receive the ESSER money.
While the Conway School Board plans to use $650,000 of the $1,979,541 on replacing faulty windows Kennett High School, the rest of the money is being earmarked primarily for staffing and improving the energy systems at the five schools in the district.
“These additional funds are intended to provide support to districts in their work to safely reopen schools, measure/address learning loss and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on educators, students and families,” the ESSER grant states.
“In determining allowable uses, schools must be able to explain how the expenditure prepares for, prevents or responds to the impacts of COVID-19. Funds cannot be used to cover cost items included in operating budgets.”
“We’ve talked about the $1.9 million quite a bit,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said at Monday’s board meeting.
“This money is available for use through Sept. 30, 2023. (Assistant Superintendent) Kadie (Wilson) has been working really hard and listienng to different thoughts from our administrators," Richard said.
"We went back to the Strategic Plan and we took a look at those five focus areas: personnel, student growth and achievement, technology; community and facilities," Richard said.
He added: “The window project that we've talked an awful lot about is a big chunk of (the ESSER funds), along with the energy management systems upgrade. So that would have been something that we would have had to budget, moving forward, $400,000.
"We have really good energy systems in all of our schools — but what this will do is it will allow us to take it to that next level," Richard said.
“When we talk about air exchange rates and temperatures in the rooms and in controlling that environment, this will help to do that,” said Richard.
Richard also said that $145,789.33 would go to hire two one-year-only teachers (one STEM/one humanities) dedicated to remote instruction at Kennett Middle School. This would check the personnel and student growth and achievement boxes.
“We're looking at will they be teaching remotely, will they be teaching face-to-face, that's still up in the air,” Richard said.
The administrators also earmarked $437,367.97 to hire six one-year-only teachers at the elementary school level "to keep cohorts at around 15 students, minimizing the risk of COVID and allowing for personalized instruction to address any identified gaps in learning that resulted from the pandemic.”
Richard said: “One of the things that we're concerned about is getting those class sizes to about 15 and then minimizing the risk of COVID. We know that the older kids can get vaccinated. The younger kids will not be — they may, but at this point, we don't know that.
"We also want to make sure that if there are students who need extra support next year, coming back from this disruptive year ... we want to make sure that the teachers and additional staff help make up any of the achievement gaps that may result from that pandemic.”
There is $72,894.67 to hire an academic coach for Eagle Academy to “provide personalized support for students whose needs might not be met in a traditional program.”
The plan calls for $79,938.90 to “hire a social worker, one year only, to support increased social ad emotional learning and mental health needs of secondary students resulting from the pandemic.”
“We know that in the high school there are some students who have struggled,” said Richard. “We've targeted some of those students. So the revision to Eagle Academy, kind of that academic coach, personalized support, we put that into the budget. We also know that there is a lot of anxiety out there among our students in mental health-type issues, we’re so looking at putting a social worker at the high school.”
The plan had originally earmarked $126,218.55 to hire three permanent long-term substitutes “to ensure consistent ability to cover staff absences.”
"Currently, there's 50 percent of a math teacher at the high school. And what we're proposing with this grant is to increase that to a full-time position. And then we still would have some money left over to go through and identify other staffing need,” Richard said.
There is also $40,419.53 for the “replacement of computers and communication network equipment to ensure student access to education regardless of location.”
The plan calls for $26,912.50 to “provide access to Project SUCCEED summer camps and School to Career Camps without fees.
“We want to make sure that these students have access to these programs,” said Richard. “That there are no barriers for them to participate, if there are fees or if there are associated costs related to that, including some transportation pieces. What we want to do is take the money to afford these kids the summer camps and school to career camps without any fees related to that.”
Richard said a lot of thought went into allocating the funds. “Know that we aren't spending it just to spend it. It's very well thought out with a number of folks weighing in,” he said.
The board unanimously supported the plan.
On March 17, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire K-12 schools would receive $350,501,633 to help schools safely reopen and support students from the school relief fund.
According to the state Department of Education, that brings the total COVID-19 relief funds to over $650 million.
