Conway School Board - filling vacancies - Joe Mosca

Conway School Board member Joe Mosca wants his colleagues to following the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office’s lead of drawing numbers out of a hat in the event of deadlock in trying to fill an empty seat on the board. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO

CONWAY — With its most recent member having to be appointed by selectmen after the Conway School Board was deadlocked on choosing someone, board member Joe Mosca has proposed that if a tie between two candidates for an open seat arises again, it should be broken by drawing numbers out of a hat, a method used by the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.

For the past two months, the board has been wrestling with creating a “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy. But it got no closer to a resolution at its Dec. 12 meeting, at the conclusion of which members voted to table a vote for another night.

