CONWAY — With its most recent member having to be appointed by selectmen after the Conway School Board was deadlocked on choosing someone, board member Joe Mosca has proposed that if a tie between two candidates for an open seat arises again, it should be broken by drawing numbers out of a hat, a method used by the N.H. Secretary of State’s office.
For the past two months, the board has been wrestling with creating a “Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy. But it got no closer to a resolution at its Dec. 12 meeting, at the conclusion of which members voted to table a vote for another night.
It harkens back to Sept. 27, when, under RSA 671:33, with the board unable to fill the seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw, Conway selectmen were forced to step in to appoint a member to serve until April.
Mike DiGregorio, who had previously served on the school board, was chosen from a field of six candidates that included Steve Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, the chairman, abstained.
It was quite a journey that led to the town hall vote.
On Aug. 8, the seat was awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But that was prior to the deadline of Aug. 12, so more interviews took place and the deadline extended to Aug. 22. Three hours before that meeting, Lentini withdrew his name from consideration.
On Aug. 22, Mosca moved to appoint Angers, while Cassie Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace siding with Goodrich while Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
The board then split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would then appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen.
Instead, Mosca nominated Clement, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another stalemate, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member. And that is what happened. But the board vowed to come up with a new policy to prevent that from happening again.
In October, the board’s policy committee established six steps to filling a vacancy, but a few members were not keen on Step 5:“Should the school board not be able to come to a consensus with a majority vote, ranked-choice voting shall be used.”
Davison vehemently opposed ranked-choice voting, despite Capone pointing out, “A majority vote of the school board would still be required to confirm the nomination” of any candidate.
The board tabled a vote on Oct. 24, but it came back off the table last week.
In a new proposal offered by Mosca, ranked choice was replaced with: “Should the school board not be able to come to a consensus with a majority vote, the candidates shall draw numbers from a ‘hat’ (this is the method used by the N.H. Secretary of State to break an election tie). The number chosen will be assigned to that candidate. Once all candidates have chosen a number, the numbers will then be placed back in that ‘hat.’ The school board chair will draw a number out of the ‘hat.’ The person whose number is drawn shall then be nominated for the vacant position. A majority vote of the school board will be required to confirm the nomination.”
“I know that Mike (DiGregorio), who isn’t here today (due to a work commitment) had something similar, maybe a little less wordy,” Mosca said.
DiGregorio saw firsthand how the Secretary of State’s tie-breaking method worked. In September, following a tie in the Republican primary for state representative between DiGregorio and fellow Conway resident Mark Hounsell, the two agreed to have Secretary of State David Scanlan draw lots in his office. The two picked numbered balls. DiGregorio's number was drawn, and he advanced to the general election, where his bid ended.
“The one thing I don’t like about it is that it’s a random process,” said Capozzoli, the board’s chair. “My issue with it is that if you feel that one candidate is more highly qualified than the other, you're not able to incorporate that in this.”
“I understand what you’re saying,” Mosca replied. ‘That's why I asked to put in the ranked choice, but it didn't seem to be in favor of the entire board."
“Do other districts do it this way?” Davison asked. “What do they do?”
“They vote to elect somebody,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
Davison liked the policy without Step 5 and was comfortable with selectmen making the decision.
But Mosca disagreed.
“I’m trying to do something so the election of a candidate is done by this board and not the selectmen,” he said.
“I don’t think it should be their job to appoint someone. We should, as a board, have a mechanism to break the deadlock, and it’s either ranked-choice voting or drawing names out of a hat. There has to be some way to break a tie.”
Davison revealed in retrospect he realized he should have voted for Angers, who has been a regular at each school board meeting since the selectmen’s decision. But he said he didn't know much about him.
“In having conversations with Steve after the fact, I guess I didn't have enough information because I had no idea what his point of views were,” he said. “I guess I would have probably swung the vote (in his favor). I probably should have asked more questions.”
