CONCORD — The Mount Washington Valley was a significant part of the the discussion at a legislative hearing Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit towns from banning short-term rentals but would allow them more regulatory powers than before.
State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing the bill, SB 249
Other members of the committee are vice chair William Gannon (R-Sandown), Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester). The hearing was live streamed on YouTube. State Sen. Bradley represents Carroll County towns, including Conway.
Among speakers from the valley were Conway Selectman Carl Thibodeau, Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals David Cavanaugh, North Conway resident Chris Vachon, former Conway Short-term Rental Committee member Tom Reed, and past and present White Mountain Board of Realtors presidents Paul Mayer and Greydon Turner, respectively.
Thibodeau, speaking as a private citizen, came to the hearing to ask that the life safety provisions be beefed up and that towns. He said there have been documented instances where about two dozen people have crammed into a three-bedroom home.
"The last thing that anybody wants to see is to have a fire in one of these places and everybody gets up and goes 'where's the exit?'" said Thibodeau. "It's going to be a catastrophe, and these things need to be addressed more adequately."
Thibodeau also sought to have the committee ensure municipalities may recoup the cost of short-term rental monitoring and enforcement. He added that STRs have interfered with neighbors' peaceful enjoyment.
He presented the committee with the regulations selectmen hoped to pass but were rejected by voters who declined have STRs become permitted and regulated which selectmen took to mean voters wanted them banned.
Gannon said Conway's proposed regulations seemed "nitpicky" when it comes to things like how many cars can be parked in a driveway.
Cavanaugh, a North Conway homeowner, said he and his association are in favor of reasonable regulations and that short-term renting has been going on for decades.
"Before our time, towns like Conway were built on vacationers," he said, adding at one time rentals were advertised in The Boston Globe and now are on sites like Airbnb."The use has stayed the same. It's just the marketing platform has changed."
He said STRs only consume about 5 percent of the housing stock in Conway and don't impact the amount of affordable housing in town. He also said most homes used for STRs wouldn't be affordable.
Cavanaugh also said if STRs are banned, that would eliminate 30 percent of the town's tourist economy. He said SB 249 would help ensure a "thriving tourist economy for years to come."
At another point in the hearing, Bradley said STRS bring in at least $20 million per year in Meals and Rooms Tax revenue.
Attorney Nathan Fennessy, who represents Mount Washington Valley Association of Responsible Vacation Rentals, said the association supports the bill.
"The problem and I think we heard a little bit from the Select Board member from Conway is that some of these towns want to treat your second home differently than a residential, single-family home right next door," he said.
Mayer, of Bartlett, said he owns a short-term rental unit and during 2020 donated use of his unit to Starting Point, which aids victims of domestic violence.
"These are not just used for party houses," said Mayer.
North Conway Realtors Krista Karnan and Carrie Erickson both spoke in favor of the bill, saying it protects the rights of property owners and allows towns to protect homeowners, too.
"I just think at the end of the day, we have to make everybody happy," said Erickson. "We need to make the short-term renters happy. We also need to make the local people happy, If we can find a balance. I'm game."
Vachon said he is a North Conway resident who supports SB 249 because the bill could be a regulation "everyone could live with."
Reed and Turner were the two last speakers on Tuesday. Reed explained he moved to North Conway in 2014 and thought he'd be able to relax. "I just figured my life's gonna be mowing the lawn going skiing," said Reed. "Next thing I know I have animal house in my backyard."
Reed argued that zoning should be left to municipalities that can address such issued the best.
"I'm one of the thousands of affected people in the town of Conway who have no economic interest in the outcome of this," said Reed. "The only thing we care about his quiet living and the integrity of our zoning ordinance."
Turner thanked the the committee for their work on the bill.
"I think towns need to have the ability to regulate the town's need to regulate," said Turner.
The hearing was adjourned after Turner spoke.
Eventually, the committee will decide if they will recommend the bill to the full senate or continue to study it.
Bradley told the Sun that decision could might happen in mid-March or sooner.
Bradley found the input "helpful" as he heard from people on all sides of the bill.
