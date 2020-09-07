CONWAY — After six months away due to the COVID 19 pandemic, three-quarters of the students in SAU 9 will return to classrooms today to begin the 2020-21 school year. A quarter of the students have opted to continue with distance learning.
For those heading to school, it will look a lot different than it did last March, and that includes everything from social distancing on the bus to temperature checks before entering the buildings. And, masks are mandatory across the seven SAU 9 schools.
SAU 9 encompasses Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree School in Conway, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School in Jackson.
The Conway, Bartlett and Jackson school boards all voted unanimously to return to face-to-face education, but realizing families were concerned about a return, went above and beyond offering a second option, distance learning.
SAU 9 developed a re-entry plan over the summer, featuring 50 people from faculty to school board members and doctors.
Superintendent Kevin Richard plans to do his traditional opening day tour on Tuesday. “I’ll either be in the parking lot or helping to work on traffic flow for drop-offs.
“The biggest thing we need is for parents/guardians to follow the protocols to keep children safe,” he said. “We’re asking that children wear masks over gators and there is a reason for that. If we ask you to stay home because you have symptoms, please do it.”
Richard this past week hired 10 new employees on the heels of eight the week before. “We’ve hired everything from homework club staff to long-term subs to teachers,” he said.
New on each campus will be large tents for use as outdoor classrooms. The CDC is recommending as much outside learning as possible.
Principal Rick Biche and his staff at the Kennett Middle School are ready for Tuesday.
“The staff at Kennett Middle School have been working hard over the past two weeks to finalize preparations for a return to school both for face-to-face learning and those students joining us for our distance model," he said.
"Teachers are adapting lessons for the outdoors, collaborating on integrating learning across disciplines, creating collaborative online and distance learning spaces for students and developing strategies for students to get to know each other under the conditions they will be working in.
“In total, we have 24 cohorts built across the school with about 10-12 students in each cohort. Of that total, five cohorts will be working with our staff through a distance learning model, which the staff has adapted and improved upon from last spring," Biche said.
John H. Fuller Elementary Principal Danielle Nutting has 15 new students joining Falcon-Nation, not including the new kindergartners.
“We had our student Meet and Greet Wednesday, and it was super to have students bringing life back to our building," she said.
Conway Elementary Principal Jason Robert has seen enrollment remain stable. He said this year’s theme is community, which “will be an important focus throughout the building as school routines are established and classroom connections are started.”
Robert enjoyed seeing children in the building Sept. 1. “We had our Sneak Peek with 75 percent of our students participating in face-to-face learning show up to participate and see how the school is set up, explore their classroom and ask questions to their teachers,” he said.
At Kennett High, Principal Kevin Carpenter said roughly 100 students will do distance learning to start the school year. He has seen 26 new student registrations thus far.
“We are asking everyone to be flexible and to be kind,” Carpenter said.
“We are all in this together, and we know that this is a challenge, but we will get through it working together.”
He added: “We are looking forward to seeing our students back on campus. We all love teaching because we love working with students, and not seeing them face to face was such a challenge and we have missed them greatly, so to see the classes filled with our young adults again is going to be great.”
Gayle Dembowski, principal of Jackson Grammar School, said about one-fifth of the students will be studying remotely. The school, during budget season in March, projected an enrollment of 38 students this fall, but as of Thursday, it was at 53 students.
This year’s theme is “Taking care of each other and ourselves.”
Dembowski said she is looking forward to “seeing and hearing children and staff voices in our halls and outside learning spaces. .. It's been way too quiet around here."
Dr. Aimee Frechette, principal of Pine Tree School in Center Conway, said 12 percent of the students have chosen distance learning in the K-6 school, while 210 have opted for face-to-face learning. There are 11 new students beyond incoming kindergartners.
She said orientation for face-to-face learners was last Thursday, "and it was remarkable what hearing a little laughter in the halls did for our mental health. We have missed these children and their families so much that seeing them in person or continuing to see them remotely is exactly what we need.”
Joe Yahna, principal of Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, said about 27 percent of the families have opted for remote learning. There are about a dozen new students between grades K-8.
“Our school theme this year is character development, and we will have a character trait on which we focus each month,” he said. “The character trait for September is respect.”
Yahna added: “Thank you to the JBES staff and all of the others who have helped get us ready for the start of this unusual school year.”
