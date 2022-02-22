FFINGHAM — No one was inside when a blaze broke out at 82 Bailey Road in Effingham last Saturday, and the home was destroyed, according to Fire Chief JT Harmon.
Firefighters were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. to the home, described as the owners’ second home, located off of Route 153/Province Lake Road. A listing on Realtor.com, described it as a two-bed, one-bath home totaling 1,362 square feet on a 0.41-acre lot.
No one was injured, and the cause was not determined as of Monday morning.
“We called for a second alarm, which called in just about every major neighboring department,” said Harmon, who didn’t have the list of fire departments handy.
“It was on a camp road. So nobody saw the fire until it grew to be quite large,” he said. “So by the time the fire was reported, it was already well involved.”
Had the fire gone unchecked, Harmon said there was a probability other nearby structures would probably have been involved
“Thankfully, we arrived in time to begin mitigating that,” he said.
According to the NH Tax Kiosk, the home is owned by the Edward J. Realty Trust, and Frank Cormo is the trustee.
Since there are no hydrants in Effingham, firefighters cut a hole in the ice at Province Lake and drew water right from the lake.
The home wasn’t too far from the Route 153 intersection, but the homes nearby are seasonal camps so and most aren’t occupied in the winter.
Harmon said the fire was called in by someone in the area.
Merit McIntyre of East Wakefield told the Sun he called in the fire. “We called,” said McIntyre of himself and his son, Henry. “We live across the lake and could see that a house was on fire.”
Asked what second-home owners can do to lessen the chance of fire when there are few neighbors around, McIntyre suggested they could get a security system like Ring or SimpliSafe.
Harmon also reminds members of the public to make sure their smoke detectors are working.
