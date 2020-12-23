CONWAY — A Salem man who was originally charged with attempted murder pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault Dec. 17 for pushing his girlfriend’s head underwater in the Saco River in June.
He also pleaded guilty to witness tampering for trying to cover up the assault and stalking.
On June 6, at 5 p.m., Conway police officers responded to Saco Canoe Rental on East Side Road in Conway for a report of a man, later identified as Jason Farrell of Salem, now 41, attempting to hold a woman's head underwater while engaged in an altercation in the river.
Officers said they made contact with Farrell as he sat in his vehicle in the parking lot of the rental company.
After they spoke to witnesses at the scene, they took Farrell into custody for attempted murder as defined by RSA 630 and second-degree assault as defined by RSA 631:2.
The woman, also from Salem, was brought to Memorial Hospital in North Conway to be evaluated. Police said she sustained no serious injuries.
On Dec. 18, Farrell appeared before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius for plea and sentencing.
According to Deputy County Attorney Steve Briden, Farrell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor stalking for jail house calls he made to the victim and misdemeanor simple assault for the incident at the river. He also pleaded guilty to witness tampering, a felony, for telling the victim ‘she knows what to do’ on the stand and ‘will do the right thing.’
In total, Farrell is to serve 24 months and jail and given a 7 1/2-to-15-year prison sentence suspended for five years. Additionally he has probation for a year.
Biden explained why the state entered into a plea deal rather than pursuing trial.
"She (the girlfriend) opposed the state’s plea, and it is her position that this incident was all a misunderstanding and that it was all blown out of proportion,” said Briden. "She wanted him to be let out immediately and wants to have contact with him again."
