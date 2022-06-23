CONWAY — The Carroll County Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) hosted its annWednesday ual volunteer appreciation luncheon at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort in North Conway. About 120 of RSVP’s over 400 volunteers were in attendance.
“This is just to say thank you, because we just love our volunteers and we wouldn’t be RSVP without them,” said Angelica Kitsis, RSVP’s medical transport and marketing coordinator. “They volunteer at any food pantry, hospital, congregate meal site; they do non-emergency medical transportation, Meals on Wheels, and vaccine clinics. Anywhere that you can have a volunteer, we have some.”
Selectmen John Colbath (president of the RSVP Advisory Council) and Mary Carey Seavey (RSVP executive director) delivered welcoming remarks and introduced local liaisons of the congressional delegation, including Chuck Henderson on behalf of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Victoria Laracy for U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, Ben Belanger on behalf of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, plus Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, state Reps. Mark McConkey, (R-Freedom) and Tom Buco (D-Conway). Seavey also gave special recognition to attendees who’d worked on the Festival of Trees and the RSVP Golf Tournament, which are the two main fundraisers for RSVP programs.
The Transportation Award, recognizing a top medical driver, went to Karen Barron, who in 2021 drove over 4,000 miles and spent 266 hours helping community members gain access to health-care services locally and long distance.
The Barbara Hunt Award, in honor of a past RSVP volunteer, was presented to Charlyne Gray, who joined RSVP as a volunteer in May 1995 and has contributed nearly 4,300 hours of volunteer service.
The Quality of Life Award, given to someone who contributes time and talent to improve the community’s quality of life, went to Colbath.
The Volunteer Station Award, which recognizes the food station with the most volunteers and which does the most work in its community, went to the Freedom Food Pantry.
Longtime volunteers were also recognized, with years of services awards going to recipients who have worked with RSVP for 5, 10, 15, 20, and even 25 years. While not all were in attendance, 63 volunteers reached these milestones.
Colbath stated: “Because of each and every one of you, we would not have the quality of life we have in the valley ... from the shores of the Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro to the Notches. We do a wonderful job of making sure we all have a good quality of life.”
Statistics listed in the program told of the volunteers' hard work. At RSVP’s volunteer stations, 432 volunteers contributed about 27,698 hours of service. In the Meals on Wheels delivery program, 98 drivers delivered 70,293 meals and drove 78,221 miles for a total of 6,456 hours of service. The congregate meals and food pantries combined to serve around 197,562 meals to an estimated 5,487 households. In the medical transportation program, 56 drivers helped 400 clients for 1,642 hours of service, with 709 total trips and 34,181 miles driven.
