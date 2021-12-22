OSSIPEE — A onetime Jackson man dubbed “the rolling protester” after his “Skate Away the Hate” rally in 2020, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday and was sentenced to a minimum of three to six years in prison at a court hearing Wednesday in which he expressed deep remorse.
The judge allowed him to report after Christmas.
It is not his first time in the news. Chris DeVries, now 39, sought publicity on June 21, 2020, Chris DeVries, now 39, organized a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back. At one point he called for divesting funds from police and prison systems.
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
The falsifying physical evidence complaint says DeVries threw his cellphone from the porch when law enforcement arrived. The child abuse images reportedly showed underage girls either in “lewd exhibition” of private parts or engaging in sexual activity.
The investigation began when police obtained a search warrant based on information that Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The plea and sentencing began at 2 p.m. Tuesday and was continued to Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Attorneys Mark Sisti and Wade Harwood represented DeVries. County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi called for 15 to 30 years in prison, while Sisti argued for a year in jail plus some other sanctions.
“I think the state’s request is excessive given these charges,” said Ignatius, while adding, “What the defense has asked for is too minimal ... These are incredibly serious crimes. ... This is not a victimless crime by any means.”
Ignatius said children in the photos are victimized every time they are uploaded to the internet.
After hearing from both sides, Ignatius issued a sentence of three to six years in prison to start Dec. 27, when DeVries must appear at the Ossipee courthouse for transport to prison. He’s been allowed to live with his wife in Sweden, Maine, while on bail.
One year may be taken off if he completes sex offender treatment. His sentence includes 7½ to 15 years in prison suspended for five years, a $4,000 fine and he must register as a sex offender and comply with probation.
Before the sentence was issued, DeVries spoke to express his “remorse, shame and guilt.” He said his behavior impacted himself, his family and community. One reason he chose not to go to trial is so the photos in evidence would not have to be viewed again.
“I know I wouldn’t be here today being charged with these crimes if innocent children were not victimized at some point, and I live with that as a father, a loving father,” said DeVries, whose voice was clear and strong. “I am honestly horrified to be in this position.”
He said during his 26 days of pretrial incarceration, he was put on the path to recovery. He pursued therapy with White Horse Recovery and said he is making amends to his ex-wife and children, among others.
In response, Andruzzi came out swinging. She said the crimes he committed were evil. “If coming in here and saying ‘I’m sorry’ was enough to avoid punishment, our prisons would be empty,” she said.
She said the crimes carry the same punishment as a homicide, 15 years in prison. But DeVries was asking to be sentenced as if this is a misdemeanor case.
“Our Legislature understands the impact that these types of crimes have not just on our society, but on those little girls and boys that are not here in the courtroom today to come forward and talk about what impact this man has had,” said Andruzzi, gesturing toward the defendant’s table.
“Those little girls and boys don’t have anyone to speak for them except the state,” she said.
Sisti said misdemeanors don’t carry suspended prison time, a felony record and sex offender registration requirements.
Andruzzi said DeVries took responsibility only because he got caught.
“He’s here as a Hail Mary,” said Andruzzi. “He’s hoping that this court will be more merciful than the state was willing to be and certainly more merciful than he was willing to be to those little girls in those pictures.”
At the August 2020 bail hearing, DeVries’ then attorney Paul Garrity said DeVries had stable ties in the community, having held a number of jobs, including as a logger, hiking/canoeing guide, and ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center. DeVries also had worked as a stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He has no prior criminal record.
