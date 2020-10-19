CONWAY — The 28th North Conway Making Strides Against Breast Cancer had a different format this year — it was actually a drive, not a walk, due to pandemic concerns.
Sunday’s Rolling Pink Rally attracted 25 vehicles and approximately 70 participants, including volunteers, according to Kathy Metz, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society’s Northeast region.
The North Conway Fire Department provided a support vehicle, and Conway Police also provided an escort and directed traffic. Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley also volunteered to help direct traffic, Metz said.
“It was very festive, and it went off very well,” said Metz of North Conway.
“We normally raise about $75,000 from this event. This year, I project we will raise $45,000. People can still help with our Strides Across America Walk Challenge through Oct. 31,” she said.
Participants decorated their vehicles with decorations and many wore costumes such as pink T-shirts and pink tutus. “The coveted ‘Best Decorated’ car prize went to Patty Arsenault and Julie Steiner of Ossipee,” said Metz.
The Penguin Gallery of North Conway, which served as event flagship sponsor, raised over $12,500 this year, Metz said. The local shop joined in the fight to end breast cancer by selling donation cards and pink feather boas, getting both employees and customers involved.
“This is the store’s eighth year of committing to this effort and being the event’s flagship sponsor and it was their best year yet. A tremendous grand total of $62,600 has been raised by The Penguin Gallery since 2012 to support our lifesaving mission,” said Metz.
Metz said Magic 104.5-FM played inspiring music during the drive.
“Several people told me that they really enjoyed hearing the music. I think it helped to unify everyone, even though they were driving in separate vehicles,” said Metz.
Participants gathered at Stonehurst Manor at 10 a.m. in their decorated vehicles to drive south and make a loop around North Conway, and then proceeded back to Stonehurst by 11 a.m.
“Everyone wore a mask and there was no food,” said Metz.
Top fundraising team was Team Stonehurs; second highest team was Team Echo’s Breast Friends, led by Beth Barker, and the third highest fundraising team was team Altrusa of Carroll County led by Pat Kehoe.
The highest individual fundraiser was the Stonehurst’s Heidi Shellmer, who was once again an event pacesetter, raising over $17,600, adding to her amazing total of more than $140,000 in nine years of Making Strides in North Conway.
National Making Strides sponsor is Avon. Making Strides North Conway is sponsored by The Penguin Gallery, Echo Management Group, Green Mountain Rifle Barrel Inc, Settlers Green and the Mount Washington Radio Group (Magic 104-FM, WMWV 93.-5 FM and Easy 95.3 FM), Meredith Village Savings Bank, Gamwell, Caputo, Kelsh & Co, PLLC, F.X. Lyons, Inc, Northway Bank, White Mountain Dental, Hannaford North Conway, Maine Shellfish, Trail’s End Ice Cream, Varsity Beverage and statewide sponsors Dartmouth Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, The Union Leader and New Hampshire Magazine.
For more, go to makingstrideswalk.org/northconwaynh.
Funds raised enable the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients. The ACS offers advice on coping with cancer treatment side effects, answers questions about health insurance and so much more.
Donations fund a round-the-clock toll-free helpline, (800) 227-2345, and live chat at cancer.org; support research into cancer’s causes, cures and treatments; and promote education to reduce the risk of a diagnosis and to detect cancer as early as possible.
For more information, call (800) 227-2345 or go to cancer.org or to become involved with Making Strides North Conway 2021, contact Metz at Kathy.Metz@cancer.org or (512) 490-8787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.