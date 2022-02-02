CONWAY — “We may be starting to see a glimmer of hope,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Conway School Board when he gave a COVID-19 update on Jan. 24.
After seeing about 200 cases involving both students and staff within the first two weeks or returning to classrooms after the holiday break on Jan. 3, Richard said there were 50 two weeks, which was down from 91 the previous week, and 46 last week.
On Dec. 20, prior to the holiday recess, 305 cases were reported throughout the SAU. When classes resumed Jan. 4, there were 357 cases. Since then, the numbers have exploded. There were 465 cases Jan. 11 and then 546 as of Jan. 18 and topped 642 this past Monday.
“We’re not not out of the woods yet, but the numbers are trending in the right direction,” said Richard. “Coming back from vacation, the holiday break, that first week bad we had 108 active cases in all the schools in SAU 9. The week after that we had 81 and most recently, this past week, we had 50. So there's glimmers of hope here in terms of kind of releasing some of those restrictions.”
“We’re trending downward,” Richard said Tuesday upon releasing the 46 cases for last week. “We’re cautiously optimistic.”
The board’s co-curricular advisory subcommittee (Kevin Carpenter, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver, Kennett Middle School Principal Rick Biche, Kennett Middle Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw and board members Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison) agreed two weeks ago to allow students — up to 50 seniors — to attend home basketball and hockey games.
While the Eagles welcomed the opportunity, fewer than 50 attended the games. On Jan. 28, just nine seniors signed up to attend the Kennett girls basketball game against Souhegan, and only four of those actually attended.
The subcommittee tweaked things last week, opening it up to entire student body. More than 50 students signed up to attend last Wednesday’s KHS boys basketball against Plymouth. For the first time in two years, the Peter Ames Gymnasium was rocking. Students cheered for their peers and with Kennett on its way to a 55-31 lead, began chanting, “Warm up the bus!”
“That’s good to hear,” Richard said by phone Thursday. “Getting students back to the games is a priority, but we’ve done that incrementally, beginning with the seniors. Now, it'll be to underclassmen and other guests (KHS faculty and staff — plus one immediate family member if requested ahead of time). We’re making some progress, not as quick as some people would like, but I think that that's the goal.”
The SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard showed six active cases on Monday (down from 35 on Friday), but was up to 14 on Tuesday: six at Kennett High; two each at Conway Elementary, Kennett Middle and John H. Fuller Elementary; one at Pine Tree School and Jackson Grammar; and zero at Josiah Bartlett Elementary.
Through Monday, there have been 230 cases at Kennett High, 109 at Pine Tree, 88 at Conway Elementary, 88 at Kennett Middle, 66 at Josiah Bartlett, 52 at John Fuller and nine at Jackson.
In Bartlett, the school board voted unanimously to dissolve its COVID Review Committee, which had featured Richard, Josiah Bartlett Elementary Principal Joe Yahna and board members Andrew Light and Rob Clark meeting each week since November to review case numbers in the school.
“Our time can be better served elsewhere,” Light said. “Kevin will keep us informed on an as needed basis.”
The Bartlett and Conway boards both extended the COVID absence days for staff through the end of the school year. Staff had been allowed five COVID days through December, both boards voted to extend that through June.
“Staffing is still a concern in the buildings,” Richard said Monday, “but I think the five-day period has helped bring people back or are feeling well. We still have some folks who aren't feeling well enough after the five days, but the majority of folks are, they're doing OK.”
Richard said while staffing remains an issue, the recent recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change from 10 to five days that people with COVID-19 but are asymptomatic need to isolate should help. To view the SAU 9 website, go to tinyurl.com/2p8znkty.
The CDC guidelines state people may return to school/work after Day 5 if you are fever-free for at least 24 hours and other symptoms are improving.
“That’s a big change for some people,” Richard said of the move to five days.
According to The New York Times on Wednesday, the average caseload nationwide was at 424,077 (down from 790,553 on Jan. 18, and 589,225 last Thursday). Alaska now leads the nation in cases per 100,000 residents at 378, followed by Washington at 234 per 100,000 residents; and Kentucky with 223 per 100,000.
New Hampshire, which once held the dubious distinction of the most cases per 100,000 residents, sat at No. 28 (down from No. 26 on Jan. 18, but up from 32 last Thursday) at 119 per 100,000 residents (down from 224 last week and 161 last Thursday).
