TAMWORTH — Selectmen have unanimously appointed retired environmental planner Richard Doucette to fill the seat on the board vacated by Aaron Ricker.
Five people had applied for the seat — T.J. Eldridge, Ossipee Department of Public Works director; former selectman Jim Hidden; Sherryl Hitte, an accountant; Tamworth School board member Kathi Padgett; and Doucette, though Padgett ended up taking back her application.
The town sought a new selectman after Ricker resigned in order to move to Sandwich.
Ricker was first elected in 2018, then re-elected to a three-year term last year. Selectmen's chair Emery Roberts read Ricker's resignation letter aloud at the March 31 selectmen's meeting. His replacement, Doucette, will serve for just under a year.
The other selectmen are Kelly Goodson, Karl Behr and Lianne Prentice. Behr and Prentice replaced Rebecca Mason and Melanie Streeter, who didn't run for re-election.
"I'm very honored and flattered that the board voted unanimously for my position," Doucette told the Sun after his appointment.
Doucette, who has lived in town since 2009, said he's worked about 30 years as an environmental planner, the last 20 years with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Prior to that he worked for the state of Massachusetts. Asked what an environmental planner does, Doucette replied, "It's finding ways to help people meet the environmental regulations that they are faced with at their home or business."
Asked about Tamworth's lack of zoning, Doucette replied that one result is there hasn't been much development.
"Maybe certain commercial and industrial land owners or business owners would like to see zoning because then they know what they are getting into. Businesses like something that's dependable and predictable, and we have a bit of a free-for-all here, land use wise," he said.
Doucette, who is married, said he and his wife started coming to New Hampshire for the outdoor recreation possibilities, such as hiking, rock climbing, cross-country skiing and whitewater kayaking.
"We just love the outdoors and that's why we are here," said Doucette.
Among his priorities as a selectman is finding ways to reduce the tax rate by increasing revenue. Unlike other Carroll County towns, Tamworth doesn't have a large attraction like a ski mountain or big lake which tend to attract high- value properties and lower tax rates by making commercial property viable.
"Municipalities make their money on commercial and industrial land, not residential, and Tamworth is all residential," said Doucette. "So, if we can find ways to get more commercial and industrial development that will take the burden off the residential land owner."
The town had announced the vacancy on the board on April 7 and asked anyone interested in serving to come to a selectmen's meeting and introduce themselves, or send a letter or contact a member of the board. The deadline to apply was April 21.
At last Thursday's meeting, Roberts made a motion to appoint Eldridge, who though public works director in Ossipee said he was born and raised in Tamworth.
Roberts said he was supporting Eldridge because of his relevant skills and different perspective. Also, he said Ricker had encouraged Eldridge to apply for his seat.
"He (Ricker) should have a little input even though he's not part of the decision," said Roberts.
However, Goodson thought Eldridge would be "stretched thin" trying to be a public works director and a selectman.
Prentice also wanted someone who has more time to serve than Eldridge.
Asked why he wanted to fill Ricker's seat, Eldridge had said he could couldn't serve a full term but would like to try serving for nine or 10 months.
The vote against Eldridge was 3-1, with Roberts in the minority.
Goodson made a motion to nominate Doucette. She said she had worked with him on a town board before.
"I do find them to be very thorough and deliberate on the personnel board; he really takes the time to investigate any areas where he needs to investigate," said Goodson.
Her motion passed 4-0, and Roberts said Doucette will be a "great addition to the board."
Hidden wrote that his family has "deep roots" in Tamworth. He served as a selectman from 2012-18 and said he was "familiar with all aspects of the position; management of town assets, employment issues, the budget process, working with department head, setting the tax rate and so forth."
Hitte said she moved to town in 2020 and is "sort of retired." She and her husband have owned a home in town since 2011. She has worked for 30 years in the accounting field. She is president of the Chocorua Ski & Beach Association, a private community.
Padgett, who has a law degree, is serving her third three-year term on the Tamworth School Board and has been its vice chair for a few years.
Roberts thanked the applicants for their interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.