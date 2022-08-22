CONWAY — Republicans vowed to secure the border during stump speeches delivered Aug. 18 at the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s annual five-minute forum for hopefuls seeking state and federal office.
The North Conway forum also aired on Zoom and Valley Vision. About 30-40 people attended.
First to speak was Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln, who is gunning for Maggie Hassan’s U.S. Senate seat.
Like other candidates who came after him, Mansharamani said U,S, spending is out of control, as is the southern border, and Critical Race Theory needs to be removed from schools. He also discussed China.
“We shouldn’t be dependent upon an enemy for anything. We shouldn’t be dependent on an enemy for oil and gas, and we shouldn’t be for sure dependent upon an enemy for vitamin C, acetaminophen or pharmaceuticals,” saiid Mansharamani.
He added: “I’m a big believer in a tall wall, but also a wide gate. I’m the son of working class immigrants who came here legally; we need to support legal immigration.”
The forum drew several candidates running for Congress, including Tim Baxter, a state representative from Seabrook; Gail Huff Brown of Rye; Matt Mowers of Gilford; and Russell Prescott of Kingston.
Baxter runs a non-profit, Second Chances, that helps people get off of drugs. He said as a member of the Ways and Means committee he has experience cutting the budget. He also touted his opposition to progressivism in education.
“We expanded school choice to try to fight back against this stuff the wokeism, the CRT that’s being shoved down our kids’ throats in our schools. And I’m committed to bringing fiscally conservative commonsense values to D.C.,” he said.
For Mowers, it’s the second time running for the seat. He lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in 2020 by a margin of 51.3 percent to 46.2 percent.
Mowers, who worked as a senior adviser in the Trump White House, said he personally helped win approval for the Keystone XL pipeline but that President Joe Biden got rid of it on day one of his presidency.
Mowers said he would work to make the U.S. energy independent again, not only to create good-paying jobs, but also to show that America is open for business, and that we can produce energy here in the United States, again.
Mowers would tighten our southern borders, saying, “We have to stand with our border patrol, we have to finish the wall.”
Brown said she got into the race because of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. “When I saw Joe Biden pull our American troops out and leave hundreds of Americans behind, it turns out more than 1,000, we’re learning now, I was furious, because our commander in chief has one job, and that is to keep Americans safe here and abroad,” said Brown, who added: “I got the Border Patrol Council’s endorsement. I’m the only person that went to the border ... and they endorsed me.”
Prescott said he’s an experienced politician and businessman running a positive campaign. He has been involved in politics since 1998 and has served as an Executive Councilor and a state senator.
“I know how to create jobs because we have to balance our budget every Thursday,” said Prescott. “I brought that experience in small business to Concord. When I found out that Maggie wanted an income tax, I signed up to run for the state senate.”
District 3 incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro is being challenged by Nancy Cunning of Lincoln in the primary.
Bradley attended and touted his various accomplishments in Concord and Cunning didn’t attend.
“Through legislation I sponsored over the past several years, $50 million went to the affordable housing fund,” said Bradley. “So, I’ve always been a person that’s tried to find solutions and do it in the most cost-effective way possible, that protects taxpayers, makes sure that you all have the opportunity that you need to grow your businesses and to improve the state of New Hampshire.”
Republicans running for the state House in District 1 (represents Conway and has three seats) are Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsel, Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger.
DiGregorio said he has served on many elected town and precinct posts. He said he’s fiscally prudent as well as transparent. “I always believe that if you come to a meeting that I’m at and sit up front ... and ask questions, you’re going to be answered,” said DiGregorio.
McCarthy said he served six years in the House. He said he lost in the last election because of his support for Donald Trump. “The paper said, I’m a ‘rabid Trump supporter.’ I was proud of that, to tell you the truth,” he said.
Hounsell said he’s running as a means to serve his lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
“I will fight for things that are right and good,” said Hounsell. “And I’ll fight hard for those things.”
Umberger said she’s the chair of the House Finance Committee and Joint House/Senate Fiscal Committee. She said the state is running surpluses.
“We have distributed a lot of money for substance abuse disorder, mental health for adults and children, affordable housing, water and sewer projects, and the list goes on,” she said.
Running for District 3 (two seats, represents Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth) on the Republican side are incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram.
Only Mottram appeared. He said he’s a retired businessman (a contractor/builder) and also is a 100 percent disabled veteran. He said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed a felony when she ripped up a copy of Trump’s state of the Union Address.
“I’m very pro-life. I’m very pro-public safety,” said Mottram, adding he as two sons who are police officers. “And I’m pro-business.”
The forum then took an unexpected turn when a candidate for sheriff yielded some of his time to a homeless man.
Incumbent Carroll County Sheriff Domenic Richardi of Conway is being challenged by Justin Worthley of Wakefield. Both are Republicans.
Worthley, wearing a big black cowboy hat and a black shirt, said he would give the quick version of his story because he was giving some of his time to a homeless veteran.
“I’ve been happy to serve in law enforcement for 10 years, first in Rochester then in Pittsfield, In that decade, I’ve done a lot. I’ve done the most that I can to make myself the best at my job. So I can serve people the best,” said Worthley adding programs to help the homeless and drug addicted have been in effective. “When I have to tell a parent that their child is dead because of drugs, whether it was their decision or not, that weighs on my soul.”
He pledged if elected he would work one shift with every employee at the department so that he knows what their concerns are.
With that, he gave the floor to William Humphreys, whom he had just met. He introduced him as “my new friend Stumpy,” a nickname that Humphreys goes by.
“I’m a homeless disabled veteran, and yesterday, the people that were living in the woods with me, were helped by an agency and I got blown over,” said Humphreys.
“Do you have to be a heroin junkie, and not a disabled vet to get any help in this town?” he asked, adding, “I wish there were more opportunities.”
After Humphreys spoke, Worthley said, “Communities need to do better. ... No veteran should be sleeping in the woods, no person should have to live like that.”
Richardi said he’s seeking to serve his sixth term and has served as sheriff for nearly 10 years.
“I want to help the employees here at the sheriff’s office to continue with training to be able to comply with increases in demand,” said Richardi.
“Since becoming sheriff in 2013, my main goal was to build back the trust with the entire law organization in Carroll County. From day one, I did that and continue to do that,” Richardi said.
The Democrats will take center stage today at the Gibson.
