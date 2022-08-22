CONWAY — Republicans vowed to secure the border during stump speeches delivered Aug. 18 at the Gibson Center for Senior Service’s annual five-minute forum for hopefuls seeking state and federal office.

The North Conway forum also aired on Zoom and Valley Vision. About 30-40 people attended.

