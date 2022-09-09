CONWAY — The Republican U.S. House and Senate races are the only competitive federal delegation races. The winners will likely take on incumbent Democrats U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Maggie Hassan.
In the Senate race, Hassan was considered vulnerable until Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, the darling of the moderate wing of the Republicans, decided not to take her on and instead seek another term in Concord.
Though by no means assured, with Sununu out of the picture, Hassan's seat is much safer, particularly as the Republican electorate has drifted to the far right.
Leading the polls is controversial retired Gen. Don Bolduc, whom Sununu has called "not a serious candidate" and a "conspiracy theory type."
Ten to 20 points behind him in the polls is Establishment candidate Chuck Morse. As head of the N.H. Senate, he ticks all the conservative boxes and has the endorsements of the NRA and Union Leader newspaper. He also has the support of Gene Chandler, former Speaker of the House and current Bartlett selectman.
A new GOP super PAC is jumping in to help Morse and has reserved more than $4 million in TV ads, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact.
Democrats also are joining the fray. The Senate Majority PAC has reserved $3.2 million in air time for an ad tying Morse to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, now a bogeyman to Donald Trump loyalists. Though seen as cynical politicking, Democrats believe Hassan has a better chance against Bolduc than Morse.
Bolduc has made false claims that former President Donald Trump won the election in 2020 and floated the idea of getting "rid" of the FBI. Trump, who has has been influential in primary races across the country, has yet to weigh in N.H. but seemed to favor Bolduc when he recently praised him as "a strong guy."
In past elections cycles, when the Republican Party tacked less far right, the rest of the field might have a chance but not this year. Vikram Mansharamani, who lives across the Kancamagus in Lincoln, is a businessman, consultant and Ivy League school lecturer. Kevin Smith is Londonderry's former town manager and once worked on the staff of former U.S. Sen. Bob Smith. And Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton has accumulated a sizable war chest, but mostly because he donated $1 million to his own campaign.
None of the these lower tier candidates is registering more than 5 percent in the polls.
The U.S. House race is following a similar path with the furthest far right Republicans in the lead, though it is a tighter race with two candidates who worked for Trump, Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt, at the top of the polls, and the more moderate Gail Huff Brown gaining traction at the expense of both.
In a poll released earlier in the month, Mowers had a slight lead over Leavitt, 25-21 percent. Mowers had worked in the Trump administration for Dr. Deborah Birx, the onetime White House coronavirus response coordinator. In 2020, he lost to Pappas by 5 percentage points.
Leavitt worked in the Trump administration as an assistant press secretary and lately has elevated her attacks on Mowers, calling him a carpetbagger from New Jersey. She calls Birx part of the "deep state."
Mowers has the support of U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.
Leavitt also has some impressive endorsements from Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and state Rep. Al Baldasaro, dean of New Hampshire’s MAGA wing.
Mowers is 33 years old. Leavitt, at 25, would be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
Huff Brown, 59, wife of former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown, is a more moderate and experienced candidate. With 16 percent support in the polls, she is gaining in the non-MAGA wing of the Republican Party. Huff Brown is a former Boston TV reporter and joined her husband in New Zealand when he was ambassador during the Trump administration.
She has picked up the endorsement of the Union Leader, which called Mowers "the very model of a modern man on the political make" and chided Leavitt as "barely legally old enough to serve (yet) presumes to tell Granite Staters that she has all the experience" needed for the job.
The Union Leader also believes Huff Brown has the best shot at winning the general election.
"We don’t think Chris Pappas and the Democrats want to face Gail Huff Brown this November. That’s another good reason to consider her in the Sept. 13 congressional primary," it said.
