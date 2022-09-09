CONWAY — The Republican U.S. House and Senate races are the only competitive federal delegation races. The winners will likely take on incumbent Democrats U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Maggie Hassan.

In the Senate race, Hassan was considered vulnerable until Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, the darling of the moderate wing of the Republicans, decided not to take her on and instead seek another term in Concord. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.