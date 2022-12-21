CONWAY — Although many Redstone residents weren’t happy about it, the Conway Planning Board approved 5-2 a two-lot subdivision and boundary line adjustment for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust at their Dec. 8 meeting.

The vote was taken after reviewing a 2018 environmental assessment prepared by Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers that was presented by HEB senior surveyor Loralie Gerard and which found no evidence of environmental contamination at the site left over from when quarry ran from the late 1880s to the 1940s.

