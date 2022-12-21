CONWAY — Although many Redstone residents weren’t happy about it, the Conway Planning Board approved 5-2 a two-lot subdivision and boundary line adjustment for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust at their Dec. 8 meeting.
The vote was taken after reviewing a 2018 environmental assessment prepared by Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers that was presented by HEB senior surveyor Loralie Gerard and which found no evidence of environmental contamination at the site left over from when quarry ran from the late 1880s to the 1940s.
Gerard said the report addressed 21 “active site waste generators,” including a leaky underground storage tank, but none was located close to where the boundary line adjustment was being sought.
The USVLT’s request was to convey 1.25 acres of land and subdivide it into two lots on Mountain Street in the former quarry village.
Voting in favor were board chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter and Erik Corbett. Mark Hounsell and Bill Barbin were opposed.
Hounsell was opposed because he said the board ought to wait until the master plan is updated, a process the town is undertaking with a consultant, SE Group. And Barbin said he had concerns about a groundwater monitoring well discovered during the 2018 environmental assessment.
In that assessment, McAllister said he could find nothing about the well and that town officials also did not know why it was there.
Colbath asked Ken Rancourt, president of the Conway Historical Society, if he knew anything about the well, and Rancourt said it could have been installed by a company that did geothermal studies at the quarry in the 1970s.
After the meeting, Barbin felt the board ought to have studied further why the groundwater monitoring well was put in before they gave approval. “It seemed to me to be a red flag,” Barbin told the Sun.
On Dec. 16, former North Conway resident Steve Swenson told the Sun a study was done in 1975 by the U.S. Energy Research and Development Administration “to explore the possibilities of geothermal heat from the natural decay of several radioactive minerals in the local granite.
“They drilled to a depth of 3,002 feet, but results were disappointing and further exploration was discontinued,” said Swenson, now of Exeter.
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli said the town has no records about the well, unlike the groundwater monitoring wells it has at the town landfill site going back to the 1970s.
McAllister’s report showed the Redstone quarry had rusted-out cans and bottles littering the area but no environmental contamination.
At the Dec. 8 hearing, Abby King of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust gave two environmental reports, including a USVLT Environmental Hazard Assessment from May 2019 and a Baseline Documentation for the Redstone Preserve from September 2020 that also found no contamination at the property.
The issue of possible contamination had been raised by residents of Redstone at the board’s Oct. 27 meeting. The board had voted to continue the hearing to Dec. 8, directing Gerard to get a “Level One Assessment” from the Department of Environmental Services.
Redstone residents packed the meeting room both sessions. They wanted to voice their opposition to what they feared the boundary line adjustment was being done for: eight to 10 units of housing proposal by MWV Habitat for Humanity should they acquire the property from the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust.
Both Colbath and Town Planning Director Jamel Torres noted the task before the board was to address the boundary line adjustment and subdivision of the lot, not to discuss any potential housing proposal, with Colbath stating that there would be time for public comment if any such plan came before the board.
Porter reiterated that this was a routine boundary-line adjustment and not about future development.
But Hounsell felt it was within the board’s purview to address the larger issue. Barbin and Hounsell also objected when Torres advised them their role was to uphold zoning regulations, with Barbin saying he did not see his role to be a rubber stamp.
Colbath got into a brief verbal clash with part-time longtime Redstone resident Dino Scaletti, who objected to not being allowed to air his feelings about the not-yet-proposed housing development.
Colbath let Scaletti speak but advised him to keep his remarks to the boundary line adjustment. He scolded Scaletti when he began to focus on the possible housing development. “How many times have you mentioned Habitat in your remarks?” Colbath said, before Scaletti stepped aside to let his wife, Jackie, continue the discussion.
The Scalettis had written a letter to town officials expressing their concerns in October, saying, “We do not object to Habitat for Humanity’s mission, but we do object to this proposed development that would change the historic character of the Village of Redstone.”
Doug Burnell, president of USVLT, told the Sun after the Oct. 27 meeting that any such development would be buffered by trees were Habitat to purchase the property from the USVLT.
