Redstone crowd at planning board

Redstone residents packed the Conway Fire Station Oct. 27 for the Conway Planning Board's meeting. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — During discussion of a boundary line adjustment involving a land swap between the town and the Upper Valley Land Trust, a group of Redstone residents packed an Oct. 27 planning board meeting to oppose a proposed 10-acre subdivision of the MWV Habitat for Humanity.

About 30 Redstone residents attended the meeting at the Conway Fire Station. Concerns were raised about potential drinking water and groundwater impacts caused by disturbance of the land for development, including by former Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner and resident Debbie Haynes, both of Redstone Street.

