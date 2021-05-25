FRYEBURG, Maine — What a 15 months it has been for the Fryeburg Academy Class of 2021. They finished their junior year remotely due to COVID-19, then learned the importance of contact tracing and being in small cohorts in the classroom and on the athletic field — all while wearing masks for most of 2021.
Yet these Raiders stand at the finish line, and the school's 229th class is set to graduate on Saturday at 10 a.m. in an outdoor ceremony.
While graduation has traditionally taken place on the front lawn of the campus, this year it will be on the athletic fields in back. Each Raider is allowed 12 guests, by invitation only. Masks are optional. The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Fryeburg Academy Facebook page.
The forecast for Saturday is a good one. According to AccuWeather, it should be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 69 degrees with a slight breeze with only a 10 percent chance of rain.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the Class of 2020 took part in two commencement ceremonies on July 29 and Aug. 15 on the campus and remotely.
Earlier this month, the Raiders took part in Project Graduation on May 7-9. It featured a cookout and fireworks at the Fryeburg Recreation Department’s Field of Dreams on May 7, followed by a trip to Weirs Beach, where the students had the run of a three-story arcade. They then went to Adventure Bound in Caratunk, Maine, to do whitewater rafting; then Monkey C Monkey Do ropes course in Wiscasset, Maine, followed by a trip to the Narrow Gauge Cinema in Farmington, Maine. In Portland, the Raiders went to Spare Time and Fun Spot for “Galatic bowling, laser tag, arcade and food” before heading back to Fryeburg.
“It was awesome,” said Sue Thurston, FA athletic director, whose son, Eddie, is a senior. “I would be shocked if a kid didn’t have a good time doing something.”
“We would like to let the parents know that the group of kids were excellent,” officials on the Facebook page wrote. “Each place we went we got compliments on the kids.”
The baccalaureate ceremony and senior awards are scheduled for Friday on the athletic fields at 2:45 p.m. Luke Sekera-Flanders, president of the Class of 2021, will deliver the welcome address.
Eloi Terricabras will do a selected reading: “The After” by Tyler J. Huggins. Social studies teacher Jane Fullerton has been chosen to give the baccalaureate address. Senior Jaden Fierman, class vice president, will present the class gift to Head of School Erin Mayo.
Mayo, along with Joe Manning, associate head of school, and David Turner, dean of the class of 2021 and 2022, will present academic awards and prizes.
One good thing to come out of COVID was the class car parade, which took place last year. It was so popular, it is now part of the Class of 2021’s festivities, and the public is encouraged to cheer them on.
The parade, which last year included more than 100 vehicles with a police escort, is set to run at 5:30 p.m. Friday, starting at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, then heading south on Route 5 onto Main Street, turning onto Bradley Street, then Pine Street to Portland Street and finally taking a right back onto Main Street and ending in front of Fryeburg Academy.
“We invite the public to come to support our graduates and cheer them on along the parade route,” said Laura Ayer, the academy's communications director. “We respectfully request all participants to please follow all Maine CDC guidelines for safety (i.e., wearing face masks and social distancing).”
As for the graduation ceremonies on Saturday, the program features a processional to “Pomp and Circumstance” performed by Mike Sakash, director of music. The Rev. John K. Patrick will deliver the invocation and later the benediction, followed by senior members of the Fryeburg Academy chorus singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The chorus, under the direction of Mimi Rohlfing, will also sing “Fryeburg Academy Alma Mater.”
Senior class president Luke Sekera-Flanders will deliver the welcome.
Fryeburg Academy does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian; speakers are instead selected by the seniors. This year’s honorees are Luke Reinbach, Lucy Hodgman-Burns and Elias Mahan.
Christopher Gordon, Class of 1981, president of the trustees, will present the diplomas, while Mayo will give out a few special awards.
One of the first schools built in Maine, Fryeburg Academy was also one of the first schools in the United States to accept women. Fryeburg was settled in 1763 by Gen. Joseph Frye. It was the first town in the White Mountains to be settled, and in 1769, the first effort was made to provide a school for the children of Fryeburg.
Originally, school was taught in private homes.
In 1791, residents from Fryeburg and Brownfield, Maine, and Conway agreed to support a new school, Fryeburg Academy. The school was incorporated in 1792. The academy was known as a “fitting school” for Bowdoin College, focusing on teacher training.
For a short time, it was also on the way to becoming a medical school, but that soon gave way to its traditional comprehensive education courses — a preparatory school for college and life.
Fryeburg Academy is only one of 10 private town academies that still exist in Maine.
Because of its central location as a hub of Western Maine, the academy has long served the region as a center for academic, athletic and cultural activity. It remains private today, with a 22-member board of trustees overseeing the headmaster who in turn operates the school.
Although much has changed since John Hancock signed Fryeburg Academy’s charter in 1792 and Daniel Webster served as headmaster in the early 19th century, the academy remains a uniquely American institution, a boarding school unlike any other in the nation.
Fryeburg Academy contracts with the local district, consisting of the seven Oxford County towns that make up MSAD 72 (Fryeburg, Denmark, Brownfield, Lovell, Stow, Stoneham and Sweden, Maine), to provide education in grades 9 to 12, with a local student population today numbering approximately 578 (302 are boarding students) with a student to teacher ratio of 11-1.
Tuition is the only source of government or public money that the academy receives.
