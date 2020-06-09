TAMWORTH — With the economy opening back up in New Hampshire, many people may be thinking about getting a coronavirus test.
After all, the governor himself is urging them to do so.
Gov. Chris Sununu said at a news conference last Friday: “We really want to encourage folks, even if you don’t have any symptoms at all, to go get that test to find out.” He said he intended to get the test over the weekend.
“Even though I don’t have a symptom at all, you know, I’ve been pretty curious,” Sununu said. “I’d love to know whether I’ve had it, and hopefully encourage other folks to take similar steps.”
Sununu posted online Sunday that he had gotten the test, saying, “Easy. Painless. Done.”
The governor reiterated: “We’re really encouraging people to step forward. We want people to be tested.”
One such person was Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janice Crawford, who got tested in Tamworth in May and called it “easy-peasy.”
Crawford was right. A recent visit to Tamworth showed that it is quick, easy and relatively painless.
However, after highs of 60-70 people in one day, numbers have dropped at the site to an average of about 30 a day, with 20 being scheduled appointments and 10 “walk-ins.”
Over the past week or so, it has averaged about 16, said Jake Leon, state Department of Health and Human Services communications director.
If fears are holding people back, the following description of a recent visit to the parking lot of N.H. State Police Troop E barracks in Tamworth — one of nine such sites around the state — should allay them.
Tamworth is the closest place to get a test if you are not part of a special population. Testing on demand is not available at Memorial Hospital.
A trip to the site last Thursday morning revealed friendly and helpful Army and Air Force National Guard members who have streamlined the process so much that one can be in and out in as little as five minutes.
Air Force National Guard Technical Sgt. John McDowell, a 31-year-old medic from Hooksett, has been in charge of day-to-day operations at the site since he helped set it up April 29.
“This is exactly what I joined the National Guard for. I was very excited to come in and be able to help the community,” McDowell said.
McDowell, who works in engineering in his civilian life, was called up for a major mission to help in a state emergency.
While the Sun was not permitted to be there during the hours when patients were coming through in order to protect their privacy, McDowell gave a tour of the temporary facilities as the crew set up operations for the day.
Two Army tents are left up on the site, but computers, medical supplies, generators and other equipment are set up each morning and taken down at night.
An air-conditioning unit is among the equipment to be set up as the tents can get a little warm. One tent houses equipment for keeping track of the paperwork involved in testing; the other is full of medical supplies: swabs and vials for collecting test samples and personal protective equipment that medics change between each patient.
That includes patients in the same car, McDowell said. “So gloves always get changed to make sure that there’s no contamination.”
McDowell also said everyone stationed there gets tested every 10 days.
“This way, we can make sure that when people come here they understand that we were testing ourselves, we’re safe. The chances of them catching anything from us is very, very low.”
Thursday was a testing day for the staff. Unlike members of the public who never have to leave their cars — “The only thing I need to do is roll down their window, so we can talk to them or to get the test,” McDowell says — Guard members get tested in the medical tent.
McDowell sat in the tent while fellow Air Force medic Richard Bittle (who has become an expert at sample collection after more than a month of testing) went through the procedure with him, asking him to confirm his name and date of birth before opening the packet and pulling out a swab.
Bittle continued: “If you feel like you’re going to cough, please do not sneeze or cough on me. If you need a break, just let me know. All right, I’m going to have you look back ...”
McDowell tipped his head back and Bittle applied the Q-Tip-like swab up into each nostril.
Medics describe the procedure as mildly uncomfortable.
“A lot of people think it’s going straight up your nose, but if you look into your nasal passageway, you’ll see a hole in your nose,” Bittle said. “That’s where we go, kind of straight in.”
“A lot of people when I go to test them, they’re anxious,” he said. “It’s nothing to be worried about. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s only uncomfortable for 10 seconds.”
Asked to describe the feeling of getting the swab done, Bittle said, “You know that feeling before you sneeze? It feels like that, but multiply it by 10.”
The process goes like this: When you drive in for testing, you make a loop around the parking lot to approach the first tent to check in and confirm your identity. Then you park outside the medical tent for a quick swab.
McDowell emphasized that testing is quick, safe and free. Insurance information is taken, and most insurance companies will cover the cost. But if it doesn’t, the state will pick up the cost.
People can preregister for testing at the Tamworth site at nh.gov/covid-19 or by calling (603) 271-5980.
Without an appointment, it takes a little longer, generally 15-20 minutes, in order to fill out paperwork and put it in the system.
McDowell said he is surprised to find many people still do not know about the testing site.
“We were getting a bit more when we first opened up for everyone,” McDowell said. “We had those days where we were up to 50, 60 a day. We have other sites that are doing much higher numbers.
Despite numerous stories in the media, “it seems like a lot of local businesses aren’t aware,” he said, adding, “We’ve had people pull up and say ‘We’re working for this business, we’re here to get tested.’ We say sure. Like I said, we’re testing anybody.”
McDowell said it takes four to five days to get test results, which people can access through the MyQuest website or phone app or by calling the same phone number they can call to set up the appointment.
