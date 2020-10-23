JACKSON — People’s Choice voting is going on through Oct. 31 for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Return of the Pumpkin People, with ballots contained in the map/brochure for the promotion and downloadable online at jacksonnh.com.
Ballot boxes are at any participating business or at the offices of the Jackson Area Chamber, located at 18 Main St. in Jackson just beyond the Jackson Covered Bridge (603-383-9356).
However, judges have already turned in their votes in the Judges Category.
Results were:
• Overall: Inn at Ellis River’s “Welcome to the Jungle.”
• Jackson: First: The Snowflake Inn’s “Chronicles of Narnia;” Second: Tie: Christmas Farm Inn’s “Hocus Pocus” and the Wentworth’s “Imagine (tribute to John Lennon)” and Third: Tie: L.A. Drew of Intervale’s “Contractors building a dog house” and Whitneys’ Village Inn’s “Farm.”
• Conway: Tied for first: Cooper Cargill Chant “M&Ms saying, ‘Oh, good lawyers? They really DO exist!” and Chalmers Insurance Group (Sesame Street Zoom call with Oscar in trash can saying, “Oh, COVID — it really makes me grouchy!”); Second: Bagels Plus: Jack in the Beanstock; and Third: Tie between Oxen Yoke porcupines and Pinkham Real Estate’s real-estate themed rainbow and mountains scene.
• Most Memorable: Shannon Door Pub, tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
• Most Heartwarming: Seasons Condominium Resort, salute to first responders, military and medical personnel.
• Funniest: J-Town Deli, “The Office.”
• Most Topical: Ragged Mountain Equipment’s “Get Out the Vote.”
Meanwhile, in Fryeburg, there were 35 registered entries in the Fryeburg Business Association’s Pumpkin People contest, held in honor of its 10th anniversary.
Results in Fryeburg:
1. Fryeburg Fairgrounds Community Garden ($100); 2: Fryeburg Dental Center ($75); 3: Saco River Canoe & Kayak ($50); Honorable Mention: CBW Labs ($25); and People’s Choice: The Loft Salon ($50). Thanks to Norway Savings Bank, sponsor of first-place prize. For more, go to fryeburgbusiness.com.
