JACKSON — Two celebrations displaying the pulchritudinous power of pumpkins are currently happening through Oct. 31: the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Return of the Pumpkin People and the Fryeburg Business Association’s Pumpkin People, the latter being held for the first time this year as a way to celebrate that organization’s 10th anniversary.
Given all of the challenges of the past year, at least some things have remained the same — the foliage’s spectacular scenery that is still hanging on two weeks past Columbus Day, and seeing the whimsical Pumpkin People displays along Mount Washington Valley's highways and byways.
“I think there’s no question that people are happy to be able to spend time with their family, get out of their car and safely view the Return of the Pumpkin People displays,” said Kathleen Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, which launched the 36th Pumpkin People contest and display Oct. 1. “I think in these challenging days, we all need that."
The 20,000 maps containing the People’s Choice ballots were all gone from the Jackson chamber office by the middle of this past week, Flammia says, but people can still find a few at participating venues or download the maps from jacksonnh.com. The brochures also contain a People’s Choice ballot that provides the opportunity to be entered into a drawing to win a one-night stay at the Snowflake Inn in Jackson. People’s Choice voting continues through Oct. 31 for Jackson’s Return of the Pumpkin People contest.
Both Pumpkin People fans and participants agree that given the demands of life in the new normal, getting to see this year’s mirthful pumpkin creations is providing a much-needed uplift.
Sue Methot, operator with her husband Gary of the Snowflake Inn and one of the mainstays of the contest dating back to when they first opened their inn in the center of Jackson Village in 2002, says the displays this year have been no easy task.
Known for their memorable creations, such as the "Gulliver’s Travels" a few years back, the Methots and Snowflake Inn staff this year have come up with another winner, “The Chronicles of Narnia,” based on the C.S. Lewis fantasy book series. Highlights include Lucy talking to Aslan, the lion, and the white witch turning a bunny to stone on the porch of the inn.
The Snowflake Inn's display has been chosen by the judges as top entry in the Jackson category.
Taking first overall for the entire geographic region is the Inn at Ellis River’s “Welcome to the Jungle,” created by innkeepers Mary and John Kendzierski, their daughter Stephanie, 13; and staff (innkeeper Christine Baumann, her boyfriend Bob Moody, Tuesdae Pierce and Shantell Capone).
“I would say this year’s the display is definitely bringing a lot of smiles to people’s faces as they walk around the outside. They can feel safe about it all and not be so concerned — and we have not seen anyone not wear a mask,” said Mary.
“I think people appreciate seeing the pumpkins especially this year. It’s a chance to enjoy some fun time,” said Mary, who has been part of the P.P. since the couple bought the inn six years ago.
Similar thoughts were echoed by others interviewed, including Sandra Plourde of the Christmas Farm Inn (co-second-place Jackson winner for their take on Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” Carol-Ann Dahlmeyer of Bagels Plus’s Conway category second-place version of “Jack in the Beanstock,” Kelly Drew of L.A. Drew for their third-place Jackson tie of “Contractors building a dog house,” complete with a dog character named Slick after one of L.A. Drew’s real-life crew members.
“I usually am much more involved in our display but to tell you the truth, we have been so busy my involvement this year was basically to do a sketch and believe it or not, my team took that and did the rest. They have done a great job,” said the Christmas Farm Inn’s Plourde, co-owner with husband Gary of the Jackson inn.
Members of the Christmas Farm Inn’s volunteer elf crew this year were Samantha Davis, Kayla Delisle, Sherry Abbott, Shania Abbott, Brittany Girardi, Penny Miller, Barbara Theriault and Judy Plourde Webber.
Don Bilger of Whitneys’ and the Inn at Jackson gave kudos to his wife, Maria.
“My wife did both properties this year — she tied for third for our farm-themed exhibit, as we are bringing back the heritage of Moody’s Farm with four goats and 18 chickens at Whitneys’ as of this week, so we’ll be doing farm-to-table, as are many of our fellow Jackson dining establishments.
"At the Inn at Jackson, she created a peace symbol carved out of pumpkins, as did the Wentworth — we need a little peace these days,” Bilger said.
Sheila Kackley of the Secret Gardener was creator of the Wentworth's "Peace" pumpkin display with an "Imagine" tribute to the late John Lennon. "Because the world and the country is in such a disarray right now, I wanted to give a positive message. That's why I have two pumpkin children in the display as they represent the future," said Kackley.
Team-building is another plus from the Pumpkin People.
Carol-Ann Dahlmeyer of Bagels Plus said her husband and business partner Frank asked if they should do it this year, given everything that’s going on. "I told him we all needed a reason to smile,” she said.
Jennifer Eldridge, resort manager of the Seasons Resort near Attitash in Bartlett, wanted to honor all those who are on the front lines this pandemic year, whether serving in the military abroad or those in the medical and first responder fields. They were awarded "Most Heartwarming" honors for their display.
She utilized uniforms from her family’s closets, as several relatives including her late father, brother and husband are all military veterans and her husband Tim Eldridge of Madison is a former Ossipee police chief.
She also borrowed some medical scrubs from Memorial Hospital to honor doctors and nurses.
“We felt it was important to salute all of those who are making a difference for so many and going above and beyond for everyone else,” said Eldridge, who prepared the seasons’ display with fellow worker Maryann Eastman.
She said the displays give visitors something fun and safe to do together.
“We have had so many visitors up here this fall who are getting away to the White Mountains, to an area that is serene and tranquil,” said Eldridge. “They want something to do when they are here but they don’t necessarily want to be around crowds. So, the Pumpkin People gives them something positive to do. The maps also bring them to businesses or scenic areas that they might not have been aware of, so that’s good, too.”
There were non-topical entries as well, such as J-Town Deli's "Office" display, which won "Funniest" honors; Home Depot's "Jurassic Park" and the Christmas Loft's Pumpkin people take on "Hollywood Squares."
Pinkham Real Estate’s entry has a Lucky Charms theme, showing real estate items and the natural scenic beauty of mountains and a rainbow, earning them a third-place tie with the Oxen Yoke’s porcupine display in the Conway category,
Account manager Heather Clement of repeat entrant Chalmers Insurance Group of Conway tied for first place in the Jackson chamber voting in the Conway category with first-timers Cooper Cargill Chant.
Noting that many of their staffers are still working remotely from home due to the pandemic, Clement said their entry reflects the times: it features a Sesame Street theme, showing a Zoom meeting — a sign of the workplace times, with Oscar, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, and other pumpkin versions of beloved Sesame Street characters.
She gave credit to her team of Christine Perk, Debra Meader, Helen Goss, Tod Anderson, Mary Henley, Malissa McGrath and Susan Kantola for making it all come together.
“We were happy to give people a reason to smile in the midst of the pandemic. In a world that often seems out of our control, ‘The Return of The Pumpkin People’ has served as a reminder that although many things have changed, the spirit, creativity, and generosity of our community has not. So much is possible when we come together,” said Clement.
Likewise, John Gosnell, director of administration for Cooper Cargill Chant Attorneys at Law of North Conway, said “Return of the Pumpkin People” is all about community and getting involved.
“Local, time-honored events such as Return of the Pumpkin People are initiatives that help knit our community together, which is especially important in these challenging times,” said Gosnell.
“Our team is humbled to hear that our neighbors and visitors from afar are enjoying our display. We really enjoyed working on it. This was our first year participating, but it will not be our last as we are already planning for next year. The members of our committee are Kacy Tillotson, Sara McCarthy, Heidi Thomas, Hilary Alander, Bridgid Anderson and Leslie Leonard, but all of our amazing staff contributed."
Fellow attorney Andy Pierce of Hastings Malia, Attorneys at Law of Fryeburg said he and his children helped to create their tribute to Justice Ginsberg.
“It’s a fun way for us to be involved, and to salute Justice Ginsberg,” he said, noting he and his two children spent a good weekend day together creating the tribute, with attorney Peter Malia and fellow staffers providing clothing.
Rebecca Blizzard, marketing manager for Eastern Slope Inn Resorts, which operates several properties including the venerable Main Street ESI and the Oxen Yoke, said her team was happy to be a part such an event that celebrates the valley.
Credit for both the inn’s Pumpkin People snowball fight and the Oxen Yoke’s pumpkin porcupines goes to Jordan Heuson of Designed Gardens Flower Studio and her father John Dennis.
“Return of the Pumpkin People is one of the annual traditional events that bring the valley together. Given the new normal, we need that more than ever, and we’re happy to support it,” said Blizzard.
Echoing that message was the Fryeburg Business Association’s Steve Chase and James Tyrell, who said the first-ever Fryeburg Pumpkin People (like The Return of the Pumpkin People) has helped to shine a bit of light into everyone’s lives.
First place was awarded the Fryeburg Fairgrounds’ pumpkin Community Coffee; second was Fryeburg Dental Center, and third was Saco River Canoe, with an honorable mention to CBW Labs and the Loft Salon winning People’s Choice honors.
On their webpage, fryeburgbusiness.com, the directors wrote, “The year 2020 is nearing an end, and it has been a year to remember for sure. In the shadow of multiple fires out west, hurricanes in the south, election battles nationwide, and a deadly pandemic worldwide, it is hard to find joy in anything.
"With lockdowns, shutdowns and restriction on everything, it leaves us so limited and longing for something enjoyable and fun to do. Since 2020 is also the FBA’s 10th anniversary, the board of directors decided to go the extra mile and create something fun for the businesses to do and the residents to enjoy.
“The Fryeburg Pumpkin People event was a huge success with 35 entrants — more than ever imagined. Thank you, Fryeburg!”
Whether in Jackson, Bartlett, Glen, Intervale, North Conway, Conway or Fryeburg, it just goes to show that we’re all living in one big pumpkin-shaped world, adapting and celebrating pumpkin people power one day at a time, with lots of orange to spare.
