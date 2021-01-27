CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board on Thursday night will hold public hearings on proposed short-term rental ordinances drafted by the selectmen.
There are perhaps 600 short-term rentals in Conway. Some local residents like that the rentals are good for the economy, while others claim they are ruining their neighborhoods.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Marshall Gym at 176 Main St.
The planning board will take public comments on two of the selectmen's proposed warrant articles. Selectmen in April will be proposing several more STR-related articles to the voters, but only two pertain to the planning board.
• An amendment to add a definition of short-term rentalsl as follows “Short Term Rental: The rental of a dwelling unit for periods of less than thirty (30) days, rented or offered for rent for fifteen (15) or more days in a calendar year and where the dwelling unit is not associated with commercial activities such as a hotel, motel, or bed and breakfast. This is a non-residential use. A qualified short-term rental must have a business license in good standing from the Board of Selectmen.”
• Permitted Use Table — The purpose of this amendment is to include short-term rentals as a permitted use in all zones where single-family residences are currently permitted.
Background information about the articles and corresponding regulations can be found on conwaynh.org.
The selectmen's articles approved for the warrant are to: define short-term rentals; make short-term rentals a permitted use in the residential zones; authorize selectmen to regulate and charge fees for rentals; and establish a short-term rental trust fund of $50,000 to manage them.
A fifth article pertaining to creating a townwide noise ordinance is still undergoing legal review. The ordinance would regulate many types of disturbances and not just those created at short term rentals.
If residents reject the proposed articles, the town would have to issue cease-and-desist letters to hundreds of short-term rental owners.
Selectmen's goal is to allow the rentals but to regulate them so they don't become a life safety or quality of life problem.
If the trust fund article is passed, the $50,000 would be used as “seed money” to pay initial costs associated with managing short-term rentals. About $34,000 would go to a contracted firm to inventory and manage the rentals. It also would fund initial costs of hiring an assistant building inspector to oversee short-term rental licensing for the town.
