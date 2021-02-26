CONWAY — There’s an old saying that goes, "After the Almighty created the world, he took the spare parts of what was left over and created the moose."
Weighing over 1,000 pounds, the towering knobby-kneed creatures are homely to some, beloved by most and a source of great tourism and cultural benefit, spawning moose tour businesses, art and celebration.
But it's not just the tourists who are interested in the largest and heaviest members of the deer family.
Moose have been the subject of collaborative studies between the University of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and Vermont state biologists.
The three northern New England states are studying how to counter winter tick-caused moose deaths and reduced birthrates.
From 2014-17, approximately 45 moose cows and calves were collared annually, plus 50 in 2018, for a Fish and Game/UNH study.
The capture company Native Range has collared moose in the towns of Success, Berlin, Milan, Cambridge, Dummer, Millsfield, Second College Grant, Wentworth’s Location and Errol.
The capture crew uses net guns and tranquilizer darts to capture the moose in order to collar them. Blood and other samples collected during collaring are used to help evaluate the health of the animal.
The collared moose are radio-tracked and monitored for as long as the collars keep transmitting.
Graduate students from the University of New Hampshire track the moose, recording how long the individual animal lives. When a moose dies, the trackers are tasked with getting there as quickly as possible to determine the cause of death.
They also monitor the collared adult cows to determine how many calves they produce and whether those “neonates” (young calves) live through their first summer.
“This work is giving us important data on how calf and adult moose mortality and adult reproduction is affected by differing tick loads and moose densities,” said Kristine Rines, a retired N.H. Fish and Game biologist, in a 2019 article published on the Fish and Game website (wildlife.state.nh.us/wildlife/moose).
“It is also showing us how our changing climate is resulting in much shorter winters, which is good for ticks and bad for moose,” she said.
“As our winters become consistently shorter, more ticks are surviving, and calf mortality is remaining high. We are also seeing clear evidence that tick loads are directly correlated with both moose density and shorter winters. We did see a reduction in calf mortality in spring of 2017 as the preceding summer-fall drought caused many ticks to die, lessening the impacts to moose,” Rines said.
In New Hampshire, prior to European settlement, moose roamed the woods from the coast north to Canada, with limited information suggesting they were most common in the White Mountains and areas to the north.
By the mid-1800s, fewer than 15 moose existed in New Hampshire, as 80 percent of the state was cleared, and only 20 percent remained wooded.
Woods is the habitat moose prefer (and which typifies the landscape in northern undeveloped Maine, which accounts for their greater estimated population of 50,000-60,000 moose in the Pine Tree State, compared with the estimated 3,500-4,000 in the Granite State today).
With the return of denser forests over the past century, New Hampshire saw the return of its moose — but its moose population was about only 50 animals in 1950. That grew to more than 1,600 at the time of the state’s first moose hunt in 1988, when 75 permits were issued. The moose population peaked at about 7,500 in the late 1990s.
Maine brought back moose hunting on a limited basis in 1980 and then instituted a lottery in 1982. Increased density of moose led to more diseased animals, especially in regards to winter ticks.
In a Zoom webinar on “Managing Maine’s Moose” Tuesday night that about 400 people tuned in to, and a follow-up interview Wednesday, Lee Kantar, 54, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said joining of wildlife research forces in New Hampshire and Maine in 2014 has led to greatly increased information about moose.
“The bottom line is we’re working off of seven years of research, and a course that was on our adult cow and calf survival study, which was really driven by New Hampshire Fish and Game and the University of New Hampshire at Durham,” said Kantar, a UNH graduate.
He said Maine is considering an increased cow moose harvest in a management area in District 4, 90 miles north of Conway, north and west of Moosehead Lake, northwest of Baxter State Park and sitting alongside the Quebec, Canada border.
“Management District 4 is 2,000 square miles — put that into perspective with the fact that New Hampshire is 9,000 square miles,” said Kantar. “So we’re talking one management unit out of 29 units overall in Maine, 21 of which hunt moose and 12 of which make up the core range where the majority of moose live, with those units varying from 1,000-2,000 square miles.
“We will take a 2,000-square mile unit and divide it in half, and on the western half we are going to increase the cow hunt — over the next five years, we will try to implement that hunt and reduce the moose population. We will then measure that effect on a yearly basis to see how that population is doing of moose, to look at the winter tick loads and to monitor calf survival and mortality because we collar calves in those areas,” said Kantar.
The traditional Maine moose hunt is in September and October. Kantar said the Special Unit 4 hunt would be squeezed in from October to the first week of November.
The proposal must meet approval by the state’s advisory council that oversees the department come March. Vermont, which has about 2,200 moose, has its hunt in late October.
By decreasing moose density, you improve the health of the animals and decrease the spread of the winter ticks, Kantar said, noting that a moose can have 50,000-90,000 ticks thriving on it just during wintertime alone.
But, as he explained during his talk, Kantar said you can’t just spray an area with pesticides to get rid of the ticks as that would be harmful to all wildlife and it also would not significantly rectify the problem.
“What we do know is that as a moose population becomes more dense, we started to incur problems with the health of the population, which is its productivity, and with disease and parasite issues,” Kantar said.
“Theoretically, if you can lower that population down at some level, you can reduce those impacts of high-density populations and reduce the loss of parasites both internally and externally, and also improve the productivity of these animals. That’s what we’re proposing to do in a very small portion of our core moose range,” he said of the cull.
In his 43-minute presentation, which was followed by 15 minutes of questions from viewers, Kantar discussed the many ways moose are appreciated — by hikers, wildlife viewers and hunters.
But the issue of winter ticks was by far the most dominant topic.
“We know in the state of Maine that our food quality and quantity remains stable: the moose have plenty of food. And we’ve done research to look at that. We also know that our hunting permits since 1980 have been very conservative. And even when you see increases in permits,” said Kantar, “that’s not affecting whether the moose population is increasing or decreasing.
“What is affecting how our population increases or changes over time is the winter tick … In our study, six out of the seven years in our western study area, we lost between 50 and 70 percent of our collared calves in March and April due to winter tick.”
Moose capture and most field work associated with these collared moose concluded in summer 2019 in New Hampshire. However, according to Rines’ successor, N.H.Fish and Game Moose Project leader Henry Jones, Fish and Game and UNH continue to collaborate on this research.
UNH’s Dr. Peter Pekins (a science professor and the lead researcher on this project since 2014) and Dr. Alexej Siren (a UNH grad and post-doctorate researched) are analyzing the data and developing innovative methods to monitor the impact of winter ticks on moose health.
Interviewed Wednesday from his New Hampton office after a morning out in the field, Jones, 32, said he has issued a call for help from the woods-venturing public as he prepares to undertake a survey in March in northern New Hampshire to monitor the impact of winter ticks on the moose population.
He and fellow Fish and Game biologists note this effort will involve collecting a snow urine sample — not by the public, but by his team of researchers.
Anyone who has encountered multiple moose in northern New Hampshire (north of U.S. Route 2) in March is asked to contact Jones (henry.jones@wildlife.nh.gov) with the location (GPS coordinates in UTM are best, he notes).
“I’m asking people if they have seen a group or two or more moose and the GPS coordinates. If they have a photo as well, that would be awesome; if not, no worries,” said Jones, a UNH graduate who worked in Maine before succeeding Rines at Fish and Game’s moose project two years ago following her retirement. “From that information, we will see if we should add that area to our list of areas to check for a snow urine sample in March. “This is one more way for us to get a feel for how they are doing,” Jones added.
Winters are shorter and climate change is a real threat to moose’s long-term prospects, Jones said, noting that such weather conditions are more ideal for parasites that negatively influence moose, chiefly winter ticks (Dermacentor albipictus) and also potentially meningeal worm (Parelaphostrongylus tenuis).
“Evidence of direct physiological stress in moose from high temperatures is limited as moose find cool seeps or forested swamps during heat,” Jones said.
“However, the science shows moose is a species adapted for cold and snow, not heat,” said Jones. “If climate change is left unchecked, it could alter the tree species composition of forest in New Hampshire over the span of 50-plus years.
“The best moose habitat contains northern hardwood and boreal forest tree species, both of which would shift further north and be restricted to northern New Hampshire under certain climate change scenarios,” he said.
“The most immediate threat to moose in New Hampshire is the loss and fragmentation of habitat from development. Moose need large blocks of forest, so protecting these large areas from development is essential,” Jones said.
As Rines noted on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website, “We don’t know what the future holds, but as our winters continue to shorten, it may be best for moose if they are held at much lower densities. Based on our own work, we know that ticks have far less impact when moose densities are 0.25/square mile or less.”
Current moose densities in the New Hampshire study area range from one to two moose per square mile.
So, the next time you’re out driving at night and see a Bullwinkle J. Moose by the side of the road, remember to “Brake for Moose,” and have some respect for the noble (if awkward) creatures that are part of what makes northern New England so special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.