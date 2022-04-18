According to a proposal heard by Tamworth selectmen, this former Italian restaurant on Route 16 called Bella Italia is to become a "gentlemen's club." Tamworth has no zoning so there wasn't much the board could say. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Prospective Tamworth gentleman's club owner Joe Pepe, standing at right, tells Conway Daily Sun reporter Daymond Steer (left) that the strippers at his club, Smokin' Joes, would be partially covered. (IMAGE COURTESY GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)
According to a proposal heard by Tamworth selectmen, this former Italian restaurant on Route 16 called Bella Italia is to become a "gentlemen's club." Tamworth has no zoning so there wasn't much the board could say. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Prospective Tamworth gentleman's club owner Joe Pepe, standing at right, tells Conway Daily Sun reporter Daymond Steer (left) that the strippers at his club, Smokin' Joes, would be partially covered. (IMAGE COURTESY GOVERNMENTOVERSITE.COM)
TAMWORTH — At their last meeting, Tamworth's board of selectmen heard a request to put a "gentleman's club," complete with exotic dancers, in town.
The board said since the town has no zoning to prevent, they had no objections to his proposal.
The request came from Joe Pepe, 77, of Barnstead, who owns Broadway Steel in Tamworth, a steel fabrication business on Route 25.
He explained he's negotiating to buy "the old Italian restaurant" on Route 16 and turn it into "a private gentleman's club."
He was referring to the former Bella Italia restaurant at 626 White Mountain Highway located just south of Tamworth Family Medicine.
"Does the town have anything to say about it?" asked Pepe.
"As long as you follow state regulation, there's no regulation in town set in place to prohibit you from doing that," said selectman Kelly Goodson.
To which newly elected Selectman Lianne Prentice added, "Thanks for asking, though."
Although the board basically replied the town doesn't have zoning, but Prentice added he would have to get state approval.
Pepe said once opened there would be pool tables and poker nights along with a bar with beer and wine, "but no hard stuff," referring to spirits such as vodka or whiskey.
During the meeting, the Sun asked Pepe to clarify what would be going on at the gentlemen's club.
"There's strippers there, OK?" said Pepe. "But they're clothed strippers. They are covered on the nipple and they are covered below. It's a gentleman's club."
He said there would be cookouts and fish and chips. He said the point of the club is to give men something to do after work. Women can come too if they want to pay the $10 per month membership fee, he said.
Outside the meeting, Pepe said he hopes to open in September. Asked why he's going from steel fabrication to a gentleman's club, Pepe said he just wants to "have a little fun" and play pool.
He told the Sun Monday he plans to call the establishment "Smokin' Joe's" and hoped to have more details to offer soon.
Pepe added that if the town needed to put up a building that involved steel work, he would donate the labor for free.
Earlier in the meeting, Tamworth Police Chief Dana Littlefield spoke about the need for a bigger police station and the possibility of a combined police/fire station.
"I'll save you thousands and thousands of dollars," said Pepe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.