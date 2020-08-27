CONWAY — Children in the Conway School District are going to be seeing a little bit more of Jessica DellaValla, the program director of Project SUCCEED. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conway School Board realized the importance of the before- and after-school programs Project SUCCEED. The board voted unanimously Monday night to increase DellaValla’s hours from 25 per week to up to 34 hours.
The mission of Project SUCCEED, according to its website, “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment.”
Board member Joe Mosca asked why the hours were being increased and “what changes are being made to warrant this.”
“She's bringing in school administrators, she's bringing in outside community members, she's working very hard and expanding the program, going to the farthest reaches of what the program needs to organizing everything,” explained Courtney Burke, who is the board’s member of the Project SUCCEED Advisory Committee. “She's redoing all of the descriptions for all of the job titles. I've watched her take an incredibly active role. She puts in more hours than she's actually saying she's putting in. She’s already been working many more hours than what the position required before.”
“Is it work or committees that your committee is asking her to do?” Mosca asked. “Or, is it stuff that she’s taking upon herself and we feel we need to pay her more money because it wasn’t something done in the past?”
“I’ll also say that she’s securing a lot more money in grants for Project SUCCEED, as well,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard who brought the recommendation to the board to expand DellaValla’s hours. “So, any hours that are approved, you’re going to get your money back from as she’s chasing down other grants to build the program, as well.
“She’s very assertive, aggressive towards improving the program. She’s doing the research — you will get the money’s worth out of this, I can promise you that.”
“I’m not questioning that,” Mosca replied. “I’m just wondering why it’s going a different direction all of a sudden? Is it just because of the leadership or because of what she’s taking on?”
“One of the things that she’s really trying hard to do is to work collaboratively with building-level principals and spend a lot of time with them,” Burke answered, “She makes sure that the before- and after-school enrichment programming is supportive of what’s going on during the school day.”
She added: “She’s worth every penny and more.”
DellaValla, 45, took over at Project SUCCEED from Clay Groves, who held the post for the before- and after-school program for the past five years in mid-January. Groves resigned Dec. 26 to pursue other opportunities but helped DellaValla make the transition a smooth one
The Project SUCCEED (Schools Under Contract Creating Enriching Extended Days) job had been 25-hours a week, 40 weeks, but the board moved the schedule to up to 34 hours per week and up to 220 day or 40-44 weeks. She will be paid $27.72 per hour.
“I am very grateful that the board recognizes the work that goes into this position,” DellaVella said Tuesday. “While there are so many challenges in education right now, and so many worries, it feels good to know that the board understands how critical Project SUCCEED is in our community and that they value the time it takes to advocate for our students and connect with our community. I will do my best to serve well with those added hours.”
Board member Randy Davison had nothing but praise for DellaValla, who he believes has taken the program to another level.
“I think these are hours well worth spent because knowing from working with her on the SAU 9 Board, she goes beyond the hours that this job probably needs,” he said. “I think the fact that it’s included in the budget already and we’re not over budgeting, I think it’s money well worth spending.”
Joe Lentini, board chairman, agreed, calling DellaValla “a driven individual.”
Asked why she chose to apply for the Project SUCCEED directorship, DellaValla said: “It is so much more than a before- and after- school program. Project SUCCEED creates true community connections for our kids and their families. Those connections create a wide variety of learning opportunities for students where they build social capital and explore passions that directly lead to academic, community and lifelong success.”
