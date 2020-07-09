CONWAY — As part of the Conway School District Summer program, Project SUCCEED will offer enrichments to all Conway School District elementary students on Fridays, beginning this Friday, July 10 to Aug. 7.
“Before the pandemic hit, we had been working with both the school district planning team and community partners to find out ways to work together to provide both a coordinated and enriching summer programming for our kids” said Director Jessica DellaValla. “While we can’t get together in person, we can still find new ways to have fun and engage and for Project SUCCEED we thought what better way than to pull in partners who are already providing excellent content. We are very grateful to have so many willing youth providers here in the Valley.”
Enrichments for grades K-2 will be supervised by Sheri Whitaker, Project SUCCEED’s site coordinator at John Fuller School, and for grades 3-6 by Heidi Belle-Isle, coordinator at Pine Tree School.
K-2 students can pick from “Stupendous Stem” with Sheri, “Laughable Literacy” with the Conway Public Library and “Nutty About Nature” with Tin Mountain.
Grade 3-6 students can choose from “Moustrap Cars” with Claes Thelemarck at UNH Cooperative Extension, “Boredom Busters” remote games with Belle-Isle, and “Spanish Club” with the Kennett High School Spanish Society.
Enrichments are open and free of charge to students in the Conway School District in grades K-6 (2019-2020 school year). Materials will be provided. Space is limited so sign up early to reserve your spot!
Sign ups are available now at https://hbelleisle.wufoo.com/forms/s5cy2ji19p0oks/.
Please contact us with any questions. General Project SUCCEED Information: Jess DellaValla at j_dellavalla@sau9.org. Grades K-2 Summer Enrichments: Sheri Whitaker at s_whitaker@sau9.org.
Grades 3-6 Summer Enrichments: Heidi Belle-Isle at h_blisle@sau9.org.
