CONWAY — Sandy Louis is new site coordinator for Project SUCCEED at Conway Elementary School.
“Sandy joined the team on Aug. 17,” Jessica DellaValla, Project SUCCEED director, said Tuesday.
Louis, she said, "has been an active member in education in SAU 9, as both a paraprofessional at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and as a member of the Bartlett Bear summer camp.
"She has also served as a leader with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and as a youth leader at the Jackson Church in Jackson," DellaValla said.
In addition Louis has 20 years planning experience as a wedding coordinator in the valley.
DellaValla says the team got lucky with hiring when Louis applied. “This is such a challenging time in education, and now more than ever, we need strong advocates for students during the school day and after school," she said.
"Sandy is kind, eager to learn and excited to help us adapt Project SUCCEED’s programming so that we can try to reach every kid. I just know that she takes our goal of serving as community connectors to heart, which means we will continue to strengthen relationships with her at the helm at Conway El.”
Louis said she is excited to join the Conway Elementary team, "helping kids have fun and learn something new at the same time.
"I am focused on making a difference in the community, and Project SUCCEED felt like a really good fit," she said.
DellaValla said Project SUCCEED plans to run programs starting Sept. 14 at the latest but is in need of staff in order to do so.
“We are actively recruiting additional staff to meet the need this year, and we hope that parents, retired educators and students looking for part-time work will consider joining us,” she said.
“We hope staff at Conway Elementary think about rejoining the team as well. Commitment is as minimal at 2.5 hours per week and up to 20.”
She added: “We welcome parents and caregivers to apply, or daytime teachers, college students who are on gap year or remote learning, retired educators, etc. Anyone with an interest in youth development. And due to a staffing shortage, we will take applicants for any of the three sites (Conway Elementary, Pine Tree Elementary and John H. Fuller Elementary).”
“As far as credentials, a high school degree or higher and we will train. Besides that, if folks have a special interest in subjects like robotics, aviation, law for mock trial/civics, farming or cooking, we would love to add them as presenters.”
In order to include students both in-person, as well as those who will be distance learning, DellaValla said Project SUCCEED will offer some programs virtually, so that the content may be accessed from any location. She noted special excitement at the offerings this semester.
“We have some great relationships with local partners like Tin Mountain and UNH Extension, which continue to grow,” she said. “One small silver lining to offering some content remotely is that we are also able to partner with excellent educators, even if they are not located in the MWV. We hope to offer fun programs on everything from ‘The Money Game,’ which teaches financial literacy to ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ to ‘Circus Smirkus.’”
Those interested in working with Project SUCCEED or in getting more information on how to sign up their child up should email Jessica DellaValla at j_dellavalla@sau9.org or call (906) 281-1353.
