CONWAY — Due to the 2020 Census, the N.H. political Districts will have changed. Those elected to non state or county wide offices in November will serve in the new districts starting in December or January depending on the office.
Carroll District 1
There are three open seats in District 1, which will serve Conway. Three Democrats and four Republicans are running in Tuesday’s primary.
The four Republicans are squaring off for three House seats are Mike DiGregorio of Conway Village, Mark Hounsell of Conway Village, Frank McCarthy of North Conway and incumbent Karen Umberger of Kearsarge. Alex Talcott was also running and was on a list to be removed for not living in the district. However Talcott's name is still on the sample ballot posted to the Secretary of State's website.
Joe Mosca of Conway has dropped out; his name may be on the ballot but he no longer wishes to serve.
The Democrats running unopposed are Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, as well as newcomer David Paige.
Prior to redistricting, Conway was in Carroll House District 2, along with Chatham, Eaton and Hale's Location.
The three District 2 seats are currently held by Umberger and Democrats Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock of Conway.
District 2
There are two open seats in District 2, which will serve Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, and Sandwich.
In District 2 there are two incumbent Democrats running for re-election they are Chris McAleer of Jackson and Anita Burroughs of Bartlett. There are no Republicans running for these seats.
District 3
There are two open seats in District 3, which will serve Madison, Moultonborough and Tamworth. Three Republicans and two Democrats
Three Republicans are seeking two House seats in Carroll House District 3. Incumbent Karel Crawford and challengers Richard Brown and George Mottram. All three are from Moultonborough.
Meanwhile, Democrat Gabrielle Watson is running for House District 3 with Peaco Todd. Both are from Tamworth.
House District 3 had consisted of Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth and had two seats.
Currently District 3 is represented Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) both men are running in the new floterial District 8 which doesn't have a primary race.
District 4
There are two open seats in District 4 which will serve Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Ossipee. There are two Democrats and two Republicans seeking these seats.
Republicans are incumbent Lino Avellani and Mike Belcher both of of Wakefield.
The Democrats are Knute Ogren of Effingham and Max Gehring of Wakefield.
District 4 currently represents Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro.
District 5
There is one open seat in District 5, which will only represent Ossipee.
Incumbent Republican Jonathan Smith is being challenged by Democrat Pat Pustell.
District 5 currently represents Brookfield, Effingham, Ossipee, Wakefield and have three seats. At present District 5 is represented by Avellani, Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield) and Smith.
District 6
There are two open seats in District 6 which will serve Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro.
Four Wolfeboro Republicans seek two seats in the new House District 6. Incumbents Brodie Deshaies and John MacDonald are facing a primary challenge from fellow Republicans Lawrence Borland and Katy Peternel, also both of Wolfeboro.
In addition, Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner have thrown their hats in the ring for District 6.
The only change to District 6 is Tuftonboro was added.
District 7
There is one open seat in House District 7, which will represent Ossipee, Tuftonboro and Wolfeboro.
Incumbent Republican Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro is being challenged by Bobbi Boudman of Wolfeboro.
District 7 had consisted of Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth. The seat is held by McAleer.
District 8
There are two open seats in District 8 which will serve Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Moultonborough, Tamworth and Wakefield. There are two Republicans and two Democrats running unopposed.
Incumbents Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), who now serve in District 3, and newcomers Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom) and Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough).
At present District 8 serves Brookfield, Effingham, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tuftonborough, and Wakefield. The seat is held by William Marsh (D-Brookfield) who is running for state senate.
State Senate
For State Senate, incumbent Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is facing off in the primary against Nancy Cunning of Lincoln. The winner will face Marsh.
Lincoln is a new town in Senate District 3, added during the redistricting following the 2020 census. Sandwich is moving out of the district and some unincorporated purchases are moving in.
At present District 3 serves Carroll County towns plus Middleton, Milton and Waterville Valley.
County races
As for county primary races, Sheriff Domenic Richardi (R-Conway) is being challenged by Justin Worthley of (R-Wakefield).
Incumbent County Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and District 3 commissioner Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) in the general election will be facing challenges from Democrats Adam Heard of Sandwich and Theresa Swanick of Effingham.
Commissioners are elected county wide but the commissioner candidate must reside in the district they represent. The winner of the election to the first District race will represent the following towns for two years: Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Hale's and Hart's Locations, Jackson and Sandwich.
There is no election for District 2 this year.
The winner of the District 3 race will represent the following towns for four years: Brookfield, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
County Attorney Michaela O'Rourke Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro) and Register of Deeds Lisa Scott (R-Sandwich) are running unopposed in the primary and the general election.
Executive Council District 1
Incumbent Republican Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) running unopposed in the primary as is his general election challenger Dana Hilliard of Somersworth.
The winner will occupy a redrawn District 1. At present District 1 stretches all the way from Pittsburg to Claremont in the west and Milton in the East. But due to the redistricting, many of western towns, like Littleton, Lincoln, and Claremont have been moved to District 2. The southern end of District 1 has been extended to Durham.
Governor
Incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu of Newfields is being challenged in the Republican primary by Julian Acciard of Derry, Jay Lewis of Laconia, Richard McMenamon II of Gimanton, Thaddeus Riley of Brentwood, Karen Testerman of Franklin. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Tom Sherman of Rye.
Congress District 1
Democrat Chris Pappas of Manchester is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in the general.
Republicans running in the primary are Tom Alciere, of Hudson, Tim Baxter, of Seabrook, Gail Huff Brown, of Rye, Karoline Leavitt, of Hampton, Mark Kilbane, of Exeter, Mary Maxwell, of Concord, Matt Mowers, of Gilford, Russell Prescott, of Kingston, Gilead Towne, of Salem, and Kevin Rondeau of Manchester.
Congress District 2
Due to the redistricting, Carroll County towns of Jackson and Sandwich are now in the state's second congressional district.
Incumbent Democrat Ann McLane Kuster of Hopkington is running unopposed. In the general she will face the winner of the Republican primary which is contested. Republicans seeking to fill the seat are Scott Black of Whitefield, Robert Burns of Pembroke, Michael Callis of Conway, George Hansel of Keene, Jay Mercer, of Nashua, Dean Poirier of Concord and Lily Tang Williams of Weare.
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan of Newfields faces a primary challenge from Paul Krautmann of Keene and John Riggieri of Concord.
Republicans competing in the primary are: Gerard Beloin, of Colebrook, John Berman, of Richmond, Donald Bolduc, of Stratham, Bruce Fenton, of Durham, Dennis Lamare, of Lee, Edmond Laplante Jr., of Richmond, Vikram Manasharamani, of Lincoln, Andy Martin, of Manchester, Chuck Morse, of Salem, Tejasinha Sivalingam, of Ashland Kevin Smith of Londonderry.
