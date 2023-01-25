CONWAY — After 21 years at the helm of the North Conway Public Library/Pope Memorial Library, Andrea Masters is moving on. She said last week she is becoming director of development at the Mount Washington Observatory. She replaces Stephanie Fitzgerald, who has been at the Obs since 2016, and is leaving to start a family.
Masters said Tuesday she is sad to leave the library but excited about her new position.
“I’m leaving with a heavy heart because I really loved working at the library,” Masters said. “But also with a happy heart because I’m joining a wonderful organization that is just down the street.”
Drew Bush, executive director for the observatory, told the Sun on Wednesday, “We are just completely thrilled to have Andrea joining us, since she has a wealth of experience.
“She has done amazing things for the Pope Memorial Library, and we look forward to having her do amazing things here at the observatory,” Bush said.
He said she will be training with Fitzgerald starting Monday, then take off a few days (“I think she’s earned it after all those years at the library,” Bush said) before taking up residence in her new office at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
There’s no word yet on who will replace Masters at the library.
During her tenure as director, Masters oversaw the largest expansion of the building since 1887, when the library opened a single circulation room in the Masonic Hall.
The addition, completed in 2020, doubled the size of the library, which had been built in 1911 and expanded in 1988, and included a complete renovation of the original facility.
Masters said she is grateful to benefactor Lyman Pope, whose substantial donation got the project rolling, as well as to the hundreds of library patrons whose donations were essential in its completion. The library was renamed in Pope’s honor and an official grand opening, delayed due to the pandemic, was held in 2022.
In addition to increasing the room for books, the expansion allowed the Pope Library to add spaces considered essential to a modern library.
“Libraries used to be mainly repositories for books. Now it is much more important that we provide access to technology and information,” Masters said. “And there’s been a shift to libraries being community spaces.”
Among the additions are a large community room for meetings and public presentations, and a smaller conference room, which Masters said “is booked all the time for book groups, bridge groups, knitting groups,” as well as by individuals for telehealth visits, Zoom calls and job interviews. The new library also provides a teen room, a balcony area with bistro tables for studying or working and a reading room, where patrons can relax with a good book or add pieces to the puzzle that is always out on one of the tables.
Masters is also proud that the construction mirrored the granite facade of the original building and preserved much of the historic interior, keeping a glass floor and incorporating original decorative pieces like the original Art Nouveau sconces.
When Masters arrived in 2001, just a few days before 9/11, the then-North Conway Public Library, like most libraries, was still using a card catalog system to keep track of its collections; audiobooks and videos came on tape or discs; and the first computers had been installed only two years earlier to allow patrons free access to high-speed internet.
Today, you can sit in a coffee shop browsing the Pope Library’s catalog on your smartphone, reserve the book and pick it up on your way home, or download an audiobook or video to watch.
One thing technology has not replaced is printed books, which remain more popular than e-books, and Masters said they are enjoying a resurgence after many readers tried e-books.
Masters was twice chosen Best Librarian in the Mount Washington Valley in a Conway Daily Sun readers poll.
She said, “I didn’t see this title of best librarian of the Mount Washington Valley as a personal thing but a recognition of the team effort of the entire staff; I was just the public face of the team.”
“I’m sad to leave my staff because my staff has been absolutely fantastic throughout the years. And my current team is just phenomenal,” she said.
Being director of the library was the second career for Masters, who practiced internal medicine at a teaching hospital and earned a Ph.D. in pharmacology in Germany before moving to the United States in 1999.
Masters was born and raised in Germany, where she attended Goethe University in Frankfurt for undergraduate studies in English and American Literature.
During her residency in internal medicine at a teaching hospital in Hanau, the birthplace of the Brothers Grimm, she completed her Ph.D. in clinical pharmacology.
She is still licensed as a board-certified specialist in internal medicine in Germany.
In 1999, she decided to go on a sabbatical for a year and moved to the United States, aiming to work with either bikes or books. She did both.
After seven months on Cape Cod, Mass., where she worked in a bike shop, Masters moved to the Mount Washington Valley to follow her passion for the outdoors.
She worked as a library assistant for two years at the Bartlett Elementary School until she became the director at the Pope Memorial Library in September 2001.
Masters’ hobbies include reading, running, biking (mountain and road), skiing (cross-country, downhill, backcountry), hiking, photography, and her two puppies. She is a member of the White Mountain Milers and the MWV Bicycling Club.
She was very involved in triathlons until she became injured and had neck surgery. In 2006, she placed eighth overall among over 2,000 women at the New England Danskin Triathlon.
Masters serves on the board of Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and on PFAC at Memorial Hospital (Patient & Family Advisory Council).
Masters said she will miss both the staff and patrons, many of whom have become good friends. Perhaps what she will miss most is talking with patrons about books, which she said was her favorite part of the job.
She regrets not being able to be at the library over the past two weeks, as she has been sick with COVID, and so has not been able to say goodbye to people in person. She is recovering and hopes to be back at the library by the end of the week.
Masters said she will be joining another great team at the Observatory. Her new job will focus on annual giving, i.e., fundraising, something she has had ample experience with throughout the library’s capital campaign project for the expansion and through heading up signature fundraising events like Bike for Books and Adopt a Pumpkin.
She noted both those events were the brainchild of board members, and she has been fortunate to work with many great boards over the years.
Masters also said working for the Observatory, with its emphasis on weather research and education, in some ways will be a return to her science roots.
“Both the library and the observatory are wonderful institutions that do so much good for the public and the Mount Washington Valley. The idea of raising funds for them and thus making them even better is very exciting,” Masters said.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.