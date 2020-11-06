OSSIPEE — Police are warning people not to keep their keys in their cars following a recent spate of car thefts, some of which involved a couple who allegedly stole three vehicles in less than 24 hours.
According to police, Ronald Newsome, 40, and Stephanie Newsome, 35, of Milton were caught with three stolen vehicles between 11 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. According to police, all three vehicles had the keys in them when they were stolen.
Ossipee Police Lt. Anthony Castaldo said, “We strongly suggest taking your keys out of your vehicles.”
The Newsomes were stopped by Ossipee police in a Mustang that was believed to be stolen; however, they were released as they claimed they were merely passengers and didn’t know it was stolen. Early the next day, Wakefield police stopped them in an allegedly stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck. The couple again was released. That night, the couple was stopped again by New Hampshire State Police in Alton in a Chevy Colorado pickup that was believed to be stolen out of Ossipee.
Carroll County Jail Superintendent Patrick Bachelder said Stephanie Newsome was bailed out but Ronald Newsome was ordered held with no bail.
Court documents show the County Attorney’s Office has filed a slew of charges against the couple. Ronald Newsome was charged with theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the Ram and charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the Chevy. Stephanie Newsome was charged with receiving stolen property in connection with the Mustang, Ram and Chevy as well as driving after revocation or suspension in connection with the Ram.
It all began Sept. 29 at around 11:09 pm., when Ossipee Officer Bryan Baker saw what he believed to be “suspicious activity” at the Subway/Aroma Joe's parking lot. The restaurant was closed, and a blue Ford Mustang was in the parking lot with the driver’s door open, a baseball cap on the ground and no one in the driver’s seat.
Baker saw Stephanie Newsome in the passenger seat. Soon Ronald Newsome emerged from the woods, said Castaldo.
With help from state police, Ossipee police determined the Ford Mustang was stolen from Madbury and the plates reportedly attached illegally, said Castaldo.
“Both Ronald and Stephanie claimed they were unaware the vehicle was stolen, and they were just passengers,” said Castaldo. “The vehicle was seized and both subjects were released.”
At about 1:37 a.m., Sept. 30, Ossipee police were dispatched to the area north of Ossipee Aggregates for a motor vehicle complaint. Wakefield police had stopped a 2005 Dodge pickup with a registration that came back to an address in Ossipee, said Castaldo. The Newsomes were inside.
“Ossipee police contacted the owners of the vehicle who advised the vehicle was stolen and must have been while they were sleeping,” said Castaldo. “The occupants were arrested and charged.”
That same day, at approximately 6 p.m. Ossipee police were dispatched to a residence on Water Village Road with the caller reported his Chevy Colorado pickup had been stolen. He told police he saw two people coming from the direction of the jail, on nearby County Farm Road.
“He said he had gone inside his house and when he came back outside, his truck was gone,” said Castaldo.
State police located and stopped the Chevy in Alton at the traffic circle. The occupants were identified as Ronald and Stephanie Newsome, and they were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.