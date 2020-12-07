OSSIPEE — According to documents filed in Carroll County Superior Court, a Conway man was caught at the scene of a home burglary in Madison with a taxi stolen out of North Conway.
Dylan Nestell, 21, faces charges of theft, receiving stolen property, forgery and burglary.
A probable cause statement that was written by Conway Police Sgt. Dominic Torch says Nestell is believed to have stolen a Subaru from Fast Taxi on Nov. 28 from an area behind Valley Food and Beverage (the Valero gas station in North Conway Village), and the car’s tracker was removed by Remoat Trail just north of Memorial Hospital, a few minutes away.
Conway police added the Subaru into the National Crime Information Center database as a stolen vehicle.
A few days later, when Madison police responded to a report of a burglary on Dec. 1, they found Nestell and the Subaru.
A probable cause statement by Madison patrol officer Michael Mosher says police received a call from a Laura Graves, who said security cameras were showing two men were at her friend’s Madison home when no one was supposed to be there.
Mosher found Nestell and Spencer Gagne, 18, of Lewiston, Maine, at the home. When asked what he was doing there, Nestell said the house belonged to his Uncle John.
Mosher wrote that Nestell seemed confused as to whether he was in Madison or Freedom. “I advised him he was in Madison.”
Mosher asked who had driven the car there, and Nestell said that he did. Mosher then arrested Nestell and charged him with receiving the stolen car.
But Nestell insisted he bought it from “Chris Webber.”
According to Wikipedia, Webber is a former professional basketball star who had played for the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in California.
At the Madison police station, Gagne stated that Nestell had approached him the previous Sunday at a gas station in Lewiston and asked if he needed a place to stay.
“He (Gagne) stated that he got in the car not knowing Dylan Nestell at all,” Mosher said, adding that the pair stayed a hotel room and then attempted to stay at a friend’s house. “He stated after leaving the friend’s house they slept at a gas station until the dumpster guy kicked them out.”
After that, they slept in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Nestell then went around checking homes for unlocked doors and also looked for another vehicle. Eventually, they came to the Madison residence where they were caught.
According to Gagne, they were unable to find a key so Nestell told him to move a cinderblock from a shed to under the window so he could unscrew the hinge. Nestell went in through the window, then let Gagne in through the door.
Police arrived soon after. Nestell was arrested. and the car was brought to the Conway Police Station. In it were a number of court documents with Nestell’s name on it, luggage and clothing, including what police believe to be Nestell’s hat.
Torch said he spoke to Madison Police Chief Bob King about the Subaru. Torch and King agreed that the bill of sale document, with the name “Chris Webber” on it, appeared to be fraudulent.
“Chris Webber is a famous basketball player,” said Torch. “The VIN number from the bill of sale is wildly inaccurate. The sale price for the vehicle is listed as $500 cash, which is unrealistically low in comparison to the actual value of the vehicle. There is no contact information or address listed for the seller or the buyer. The grammar, capitalization and lack of punctuation is indicative of a person with minimal education, like Dylan Nestell.”
Fast Taxi told Torch they hadn't sold the car to Nestell or anyone else.
According to Torch, Nestell told Conway Police Detective Chad Smith that he had already been found incompetent and that none of these charges would stick.
“Based on my training and experience with interviewing suspects, people accused of crimes they did not commit will deny the actual crime, not simply say the charges won’t stick,” Torch wrote.
Torch adds that Nestell has an “extensive history” of stealing cars and typically takes them from storage areas when the keys are left inside.
Carroll County Superior Court judge Amy Ignatius ordered Nestell held pending a hearing. The target date for him to be indicted is March 3, 2021.
