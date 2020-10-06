CONWAY — Police have determined that a woman whom a restaurateur accused of breaking his flat-screen TV during the Trump rally he recently hosted was not responsible for the damage and are asking the public to provide any information they might have about the incident.
Billy Cuccio, owner of the Lobster Trap restaurant on West Side Road in North Conway, hosted Donald Trump Jr. at a campaign rally on Sept. 24. Hundreds of Trump supporters turned out for the event, along with a few dozen protesters who gathered nearby.
Cuccio said the protest “disrupted our peaceful and constitutional right to gather and listen to a speaker.” He said his TV was broken by a protester.
The day after the rally he told the Sun a woman had “trespassed” in his house, and “now I have a cracked $1,500 flat screen TV.”
On Tuesday, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said the woman is not a suspect based on Master Patrolman Adam Voebel’s investigation.
“It was found that the woman who entered into the residence did not pass beyond the front doorway,” said Mattei. “A witness who was already inside the residence confirmed that she spoke with the woman as she stood at the doorway. The woman was looking for a family member of Mr. Cuccio with whom she attended school with years prior.”
But Cuccio said his family doesn’t think the woman went to school with any of them.
According to Mattei, “The damage to the television is still under investigation, and there are no suspects at this time.”
Police are asking any members of the public who may have information regarding the damaged television to please contact the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715.
