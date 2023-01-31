CONWAY — At its last meeting on Jan. 26, the Conway Planning Board split its votes on two proposed articles for the April town meeting warrant. The board voted 7-0 for a one-year moratorium on new hotels, motels and commercial structures of 50,000 square feet or bigger.
But they unanimously rejected, also by a 7-0 vote, a one-year moratorium on issuing building permits for residential short-term rentals.
Voting on both measures were board chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, secretary Erik Corbett, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin and Mark Hounsell. The board took those votes after listening to public input.
The board rejected the proposed short-term rental moratorium after hearing from Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway and others, with Bergeron noting it would be hard to enforce because of how Conway issues single-family home permits without follow-up inspections.
That led Hounsell to withdraw his support, saying it was not well-thought out.
“It was poorly written, and although not intended, it would have stopped all residential construction in the town, which would have been devastating,” said Hounsell after the meeting.
“In terms of enforcement, how would you know who has been in the building for more than 30 days? Who is going to go door-to-door, knocking?” he asked. “The only way to enforce it and make sure that someone is not violating it would have been to stop the issuance of all residential building permits. and that was not the intent.”
Also speaking out during public comment on the STR proposal were Realtors Greydon Turner and Josh Brustin of Pinkham Real Estate; Realtor Theresa Bernhardt of Keller Williams; and John Reid of North Conway, who sat on selectmen’s short-term rental committee.
The board also received counsel during the session from town attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Firm of Fryeburg, Maine.
During discussion on the proposed hotel moratorium article, local Realtor David Haine of David R. Haine Real Estate of Conway criticized the board for “trying to micromanage the local economy,” saying as someone who was raised in Conway, he knows how hard contractors work for their livelihood.
“I don’t think it should be put on the warrant, because I think you’re going against the grain. And you know, it’s your opinion to do what you wish but I’m dead set against it. And I have quite a few people that I’ve spoken to in the town that feel the same way,” said Haine.
Also during public comment on the hotel proposal, Turner questioned how much hotel growth the town has seen and asked what the catalyst was for the proposed moratorium.
Colbath answered that the topic was raised during discussion of the town’s need to update its master plan, a task that is set to begin next week with a public session on the updating process at Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway Village on Feb. 8 from 3-7 p.m.
Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli made the initial suggestion at a selectmen’s meeting, and planning board members agreed at subsequent planning board meetings that it ought to be looked into with the assistance of Dennis, the town’s counsel.
The board had worked on the hotel proposal with Dennis at work sessions held this fall and early winter.
Creating a separate STR moratorium was suggested by DegliAngeli and Town Planner Jamel Torres and recommended to the board at its Dec. 8 work session.
“The language for both is nearly identical,” Dennis told the Sun prior to the Jan. 26 meeting.
Selectmen’s planning board representative Steve Porter and planning board chair Ben Colbath agreed that the measures are designed to slow growth to give town staff and the board time to update the town’s master plan.
The warrant article for hotels and commercial buildings reads in part:
“To see if the town will vote to adopt an ordinance establishing a temporary townwide moratorium, to be in effect for one year, stopping the issuance of building permits, granting of subdivision approval, and granting of site plan approval for hotels, motels, resort hotels, and commercial structures greater than or equal to 50,000 square feet, not including multifamily residential structures.”
The moratorium won’t apply to projects that have already received approval and which do not require additional planning board or zoning board application or review, and (d) consists of reasonable repair or restoration necessitated by any natural disaster, act of God, or loss covered by insurance.”
The second article concerning STRs that will not be posted on the warrant read: “To see if the town will vote to adopt an ordinance establishing a temporary town-wide moratorium, to be in effect for one year, to stop the issuance of building permits for any structures that will newly be utilized for residential rentals less than 30 days.”
According to Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs, the town has 39 short-term rentals in the Highway Commercial Ddistrict, 438 in the Residential/Agricultural District, 13 in the Resort Recreation District, 19 in the Village Commercial District and 80 in the Village Residential Districts.
The town sued STR operator Scott Kudrick in Superior Court, contending that STRs are not permitted in residential zones but lost.
Then the town filed an appeal with the Supreme Court with a decision expected in spring for the results of the appeal.
