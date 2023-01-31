haine

David Haine of David R. Haine Real Estate of Conway speaks out against a proposed one-year hotel moratorium at the Conway Planning Board's Jan. 26 meeting, saying it will hurt the local economy. (TOM EASTMAN SCREENSHOT)

CONWAY — At its last meeting on Jan. 26, the Conway Planning Board split its votes on two proposed articles for the April town meeting warrant. The board voted 7-0 for a one-year moratorium on new hotels, motels and commercial structures of 50,000 square feet or bigger.

But they unanimously rejected, also by a 7-0 vote, a one-year moratorium on issuing building permits for residential short-term rentals.

