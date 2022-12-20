CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board after full site-plan review Dec. 8 unanimously approved a proposal by the Tarberry Company to create a three-business food court with nighttime entertainment at the former Carroll Reed’s/Olympia Sports store at the Shops at Norcross Circle in North Conway Village.
The plan is to change 6,226 square feet of retail use and 1,144 square feet of support space into three separate food and beverage operations at 2686 White Mountain Highway (Main Street).
Voting in the affirmative were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, and members Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, Mark Hounsell and Erik Corbett.
After the conditional approval was granted, Alec Tarberry of the Tarberry Company told Byers that the company plans to begin construction on the project after the Christmas holidays with a targeted summer opening.
Public restrooms were among the topics broached during discussion. Selectman John Colbath, who was present in the audience, asked during public comment whether the company would be interested in working with the town for possible public restroom maintenance and costs.
Tarberry replied that his company would be interested in continuing those discussions.
Colbath at the Dec. 17 selectmen’s meeting said that could be a “win-win” and those discussions ought to take place between Town Manager John Eastman and other town officials in coming months.
The company approached the town in the past about the possibility of creating public restrooms in the same location, but those talks were not fruitful.
Also appearing at the Dec. 8 planning board meeting were Alec's brother, Ace Tarberry; leasing agent Sheila Duane of the Berry Companies; and Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers. Run by the Tarberrys' fathe, Joe Berry, the Berry Companies own several properties in the area, including the Eastern Slope Inn.
Waivers were granted for parking, green space and for access. On the latter request, the board overrode a recommendation by town Planning Director Jamel Torres and Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli to reduce the site’s parking lot’s three existing entries off Norcross Circle by at least one for safety concerns.
Board members countered that such a substantial change would confuse drivers because they are used to the current setup, and it would also result in a reduction of parking spaces from an already limited number of spaces in the site's parking lot.
At the urging of board chair Ben Colbath, Tarberry said his company would add right-turn-only directional signs at the existing curb cuts for traffic exiting the parking lot onto Norcross Circle.
The board granted the waiver request for parking after Tarberry explained the food court would be "grab-and-go" during the day and at night parking would up in the village after most businesses close at 5 p.m. Therefore, nighttime patrons would be able to park along Main Street and nearby side streets.
He said the former Olympia store required 145 spaces but the lot had 40, meaning a deficit of 105. He said the proposed new change of use to a food court for the 358-seat food hall would require 282 spaces.
“We feel that there is not a parking issue here, that this is the way the village works," said Tarberry.
"For the vast majority of the time, there are very busy events like the Fourth of July, where parking is a challenge in the village. But basically, we feel like the current use will really operate during the day to serve existing customers. And the idea is that it's going to be grab-and-go quick service food. So it's a place for people who are going to the train or shopping, or going to the park to just grab a bite to ea," he said.
"And then at night when the parking in the village is much less constrained that's when we propose that the nightlife and parking should work pretty well.”
The discussion took place against the backdrop of the town’s proposed paid parking plan, which if it goes forward may install paid parking along Main Street and side streets from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
When told of the planning board’s approval of the Tarberry proposal at the Dec 13 meeting, Selectman Carl Thibodeau said it proved his point that the town provides parking on its on street spaces to many businesses in the village who do not pay a cent other than their property taxes to the town.
Thibodeau said for the 3-acre property he owns in Conway, he pays property taxes like the North Conway business people but also pays to maintain that lot.
He told fellow board members that he fully supported the planning board's waiver for the parking for the Tarberry proposal, noting there has never been adequate parking in the village.
In terms of possible tenants, Tarberry said that he could not yet name any yet.
Asked if it would include (as rumored) Tuckerman Brewing Co. of Conway, he said: “I wish I could say but I can’t at this point. However, I can say it will include a business like Tuckerman — meaning that yes, we plan to have a taphouse microbrewer as one of our food court tenants.”
